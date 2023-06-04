Fashion show aims to reduce gun violence among young people





DENVER (KDVR) — A local mother turns her pain into love and continues the conversation about youth violence. Kendra Ephriam-Rudd lost her husband, Deon Rudd, to gun violence 11 years ago. He was shot and killed on a Denver street in broad daylight in 2012. I miss him so much, Ephriam-Rudd said. I was mad for so long and then how long can you be mad at kids who didn’t have opportunities who really didn’t know what the consequences were that day. She has worked with young people for years and has been adamant in the fight against teenage gun violence. Police kill 14-year-old armed robbery suspect in Aurora

We can protest and write letters, go out, but we have to do something else,” Ephriam-Rudd said. said. I honestly feel like if you give the kids something to do, they will. And that’s exactly what she does. This year, Ephriam-Rudd is teaming up with several local organizations for their first-ever fashion show on July 15 called “Thrive 2 Survive.” The event will feature several local designers and DJs. Ephriam-Rudd said the proceeds will help fund a new program at The McBride Impact, a grassroots organization that helps underserved communities. Jason Mcbride, founding executive director and secondary youth violence prevention specialist at the Struggle of Love Foundation, said the organization was working to launch a new program inspired by the Battlebots show. “It’s these robots that the kids, well, the people on the show program the robots and the robots come into this ring and compete against each other,” McBride said. He said they use the premise to create change. Neighbors seek answers after police kill 14-year-old armed robbery suspect

“You take the gang aspect out and make it a team,” McBride said. Instead of our children being the guinea pigs and being the victims of these fights, these gunfire, this aggression is eliminated by these robots. Give the children they help something to do and come back. THE fashion show event is July 15 at 2101 Arapahoe St. in Denver from 2 to 4 p.m. Ephriam-Rudd said her goal is to raise $20,000. There is also GoFundMe accept donations for projects helping to reduce youth violence. “My motto is to keep the kids on their feet and off their backs because on their feet they can do a million things and go a bunch of places, but on their backs it’s only one,” Ephriam-Rudd said.



