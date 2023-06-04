Nadine Coyle puts on a leggy display in a lime green mini dress at the Mighty Hoopla Festival

Nadine Coyle certainly caught the eye on Saturday as she wowed in a lime green mini dress during a concert at the Mighty Hoopla Festival in London’s Brockwell Park.

The 37-year-old singer took to the stage in the daring thigh-skimming number which she paired with a pair of slick knee-high white leather boots.

Her dress featured rhinestone detailing, with the Irish beauty pairing it with a long black leather jacket.

To up the glam, Nadine styled her caramel locks in voluminous waves, while her features were highlighted with a light makeup palette.

The Insatiable hitmaker looked in her element as she belted out her tunes to delighted fans in the South London park.

She was seen flashing a wide smile and raising her hands in the air as she put on an outstanding performance at the event.

Nadine was in great company that day as Kelly Rowland, Kelis, Natasha Bedingfield and Beverley Knight performed that day.

Nadine’s performance comes after she finally went to see girlfriend Cheryl in 2:22 A Ghost Story in April, after being absent from the paranormal play’s press party.

The singer took to Instagram to congratulate her former Girls Aloud bandmate, 39 – whose run has since ended – after a “great performance”.

She wrote: “Last night I got to see Cheryl play Jenny in the West End. She’s a natural up there. So good to see!!

‘Max Dundas told me before we left that it was a bit scary! Well, that was an understatement! I still haven’t recovered from it today!

‘Well done Cheryl good luck with the rest of the race but you don’t need it! To anyone going, I suggest not drinking any liquids or you and everyone around you will get soaked! »

The star was all smiles as she made a stylish arrival at the Lyric Theater in London’s West End.

Nadine donned a beige studded trench coat and flared blue jeans, paired with a pair of black boots, while accessorizing with a YSL shoulder bag.

Cheryl and Nadine have been lifelong friends since appearing together on Girls Aloud, which was formed in 2002.

But the pair have already caused confusion over their friendship, as reports have often swirled that they didn’t get along in the band.

Nadine previously accused the rest of the girls of breaking up the group – and even insisted there was never a friendship with Cheryl.

Although she was a bridesmaid at Cheryl’s wedding to footballer Ashley Cole in 2006, Nadine claimed they were never friends at all.

On Celebrity Juice in 2018, Nadine said, “There was no falling out, there was just no friendship to begin with.”

But later, Nadine claimed that she and Cheryl were firm friends and always had been.