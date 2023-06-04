Guide to D2C brands to go from zero to 100

E-commerce marketing automation platform, Wigzo, recently wrapped up the fourth edition of its networking event, D2CVerse Fashion, which brought together over 250 fashion industry players. The event hosted a panel discussion to help new era D2C fashion brands navigate the complexities of the online fashion industry Moderated by Omunis Mukul Bafana, the discussions were led by Udit Toshniwal, Founder and Creative Director of The Pant Project; Snitches founder Siddharth Dungarwal; Aakriti Rawal is the co-founder and CEO of House of Chikankaris

As the Total Addressable Market (TAM) expands, the complexities that arise in the trading landscape also increase. This is especially true for the online fashion industry, which is seeing a new wave of digital native brands that aim to tap into a user base of 500 million customers by 2030.According to an Inc42 report, the online fashion and apparel industry is poised to take over the largest slice ($112 billion) of the $400 billion e-commerce market opportunity by 2030. However, operating in such a huge market comes with its own set of challenges.

For example, fashion trends change rapidly and hence it becomes difficult for online brands to retain customers, especially in the fierce competition.

Navigating the path to scalability requires a deep understanding of the latest trends, key drivers, and bottlenecks in the e-commerce fashion industry.

Recognizing the need for dialogue and deliberation, Wigzo by Shiprocket recently organized the fourth edition of its startup networking eventD2CVerse mode.

The event, which was attended by more than 250 fashion brands, investors, influencers and other fashion industry stakeholders, also held a panel discussion to help new-era D2C fashion brands easily navigate the the complexities of India’s thriving fashion industry and building resilient brands. of tomorrow.

Moderated by Mukul Bafana, Omuni’s co-founder and CEO, the discussion was led by The Pant Project’s Founder and Creative Director, Udit Toshniwal; Siddharth, founder of SnitchesDungarwal; Aakriti Rawal is the co-founder and CEO of House of Chikankaris.

The early stages of a startup’s journey are extremely crucial. It was during this period that his concept took shape when it entered the market. Even amid uncertainty, startups need to identify their strengths and weaknesses early on to thrive. This is when factors such as team building, product-market fit (PMF), and product iterations become important to ensuring success.

Speaking from his own experience, Rubans Kala said: The journey from zero to 10 is all about understanding PMF. Test your product in the market, see what your audience has to say, and be prepared for changes, perhaps in your product, your strategy, or your thinking.

Corroborating Kalas’ remarks, House of Chikankaris Rawal added: For the first year of activity, we did not have a website. We were operating off of Instagram because we were focused on hand embroidery, which is a very disorganized market. We spent this year figuring out if there was enough love to take our business to the next level.

snitches Dungarwal, however, had a different take on this. Different things work for different brands. From day one, we’ve been obsessed with D2C. That’s why we made the decision early on to launch the app (together with the website), he said.

He added that Snitch was among the first D2C brands to start facilitating customer doorstep refunds and exchanges to provide the same customer experience as Ajios and Myntras around the world.

Due to his customer-centric approach, his brand now makes 55% of its overall revenue from its mobile app, Dungerwala pointed out.

Talking about how external factors can impact a go-to-market business strategy, The Pant Projects Toshniwal said, Initially, we wanted to go for a physical store, but then the Covid-19 pandemic hit. We had to rebuild our order taking system and go digital.

However, he acknowledged that having an online presence gave the brand a wider reach and an opportunity to scale quickly.

Once you’ve established your PMF, you’re ready to take your business to 100, but it’s a tough journey. At this point, customer retention and repeat rates become extremely crucial, Kala said.

To scale, brands need to consider strategies that can improve their reach. Ultimately, a widely recognized brand can attract new leads to the business, who can then be converted into customers and even brand loyalists.

When asked how brands can leverage social media to improve visibility and the role of the creator economy in growth, Rawal said, Instagram has given us the freedom to focus on content creation. organic and gain subscribers without spending a lot.

She added that her brand relies heavily on user-generated content (UGC) as it is a less expensive but effective marketing strategy.

Both Dungerwala and Kala agreed that they rely on creators to engage with consumers across different channels.

Industry experts believe the rise of influencer marketing is only natural, as customers are bound to make a connection with the influencers they follow. According to Influencer.ins Influencer Marketing Report, the Indian influencer industry is expected to reach INR 2,200 Cr by 2025with a CAGR of 25%.

Meanwhile, Toshniwal warned against getting caught up in the influencer marketing whirlwind and sidelining customer experience, a mistake that can make or break a brand.

We spent a lot of money on our website experience to ensure conversions. You can spend that much money on Instagram, but if you don’t spend the same amount on your website, you’re just driving traffic to nowhere, he said.