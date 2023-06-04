STYLE: WHAT FASHION COULD BE – Journal

Fashion shows are delicate creatures. Fashion shows featuring the work of several designers, even more.

These are expensive events to orchestrate, logistical nightmares that require security, crowd control, an organized guest list, and good backstage management. It’s no wonder the local fashion industry, after weathering the pandemic and hyper-inflation, has completely ignored the catwalk giant, instead sticking to media-streamed fashion shoots. social. No one wanted to invest extra effort and expense.

With the exception of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

A two-day show was planned, a pretty exciting line-up of designers was put together and cobwebs were swept off the catwalk before it was set up as part of the TEXPO2023 show taking place in Karachi.

sanam hothary

Foreign delegates were going to be there. Designers were asked to create export-oriented collections. The media have been invited. And the fashion fraternity has come together again, after a long, long time.

With no one else investing in the fashion shows and an array of impactful designers, Texpo 2023 was all about promoting Pakistani fashion for export. To what extent did it achieve its objectives?

It could have been amazing. And it was, to a large extent. The show was very well organized by TakeII. Nubain Ali choreographed well. The styling of the Nabila team, working backstage, was impeccable. There were also individual stylists recruited by designers for their particular collections, designing accessories and general looks for the runway. If only fashion had lived up to it, we would have sighed, clapped and said: Yes, that’s why we missed fashion week!

To be fair, there were times when there was applause. At other times, you stifled a yawn and said, Yeah, that’s why I don’t miss fashion week at all!

Ali Heesan

But let’s not complain. Especially when there were really standout collections on the runway.

Rizwan Beygs’ work can usually be associated with the meticulous hand embroideries created by village artisans, but this minimal, fuss-free collection flowing seamlessly down the runway was the other end of the designers’ atelier spectrum. .

Take Rizwan Beygs Elegante, for example, the event’s first-ever collection, where ivory-colored viscose fabric, made in Gujranwala, has been tweaked, draped and molded into a haute couture collection. Rizwan Beygs’ work can usually be associated with the meticulous hand embroideries created by village artisans, but this minimal, fuss-free collection flowing seamlessly down the runway was the other end of the designers’ atelier spectrum. .

Then there was Adnan Pardesy, working sartorial magic with denim, treating it with a myriad of techniques and creating edgy silhouettes that were effortlessly cool. It was one of the most powerful collections to be seen at TEXPO2023, a testament to Adnans’ design prowess as he played with an entirely pedestrian fabric and completely transformed it into couture.

Parishae Adnan

Wardha Saleem played with bright pops of color and quirky prints; Sana Safinaz presented formal outfits that blended their couture aesthetic with their high street experience; the Mr. Jafferjees fashion show showcased a delightful range of leather handbags; Amna Aqeels evening wear was very pretty; Huma Adnan paid homage to tribal embroidery and Deepak Perwani wrapped up day one with a very well-tailored final collection featuring actress Sonya Hussyn as the star, stepping out in a dress from the Frida line, one of creators of the most well-loved collections of the past.

The second day of the show was packed with punches with some major fashion tops. Shamaeel Ansari upped the glamor quotient with her signature embroideries, carefully selected prints and elaborate silhouettes. The Pink Tree Company range was gorgeous, with prints created in collaboration with Mahin Hussain, quirky embroidery and a beautiful color palette.

Sanam Chaudhri was a force to be reckoned with, presenting a must-have resort collection that relied entirely on pattern and set her apart as a designer who walks at her own pace. Working with brilliantly colored cottons and silks, Sanam tweaked the silhouettes, giving them his own effects, using darts and dyes to accentuate certain looks.

Sana Safinaz

Young Parishae Adnan presented fierce, daring and very well stitched looks. Spartan Athletics was a nod to the growing demand for athletics around the world, with a range of sportswear that looked great and looked great. Ali Xeeshan was selected for the final of the shows and he did not disappoint with a show full of energy and on the tongue-in-cheek aesthetic one associates with his brand.

At the very end, Ali walked up the ramp with his entourage of models, holding a blackboard that declared Pakistan Zindabad, with gold and silver confetti falling around them. After all, Ali can always be counted on to deliver great visuals.

The Pink Tree Society

TEXPO2023 also recognized the work of fashion students in its designer range. Asian Institute of Fashion Design (AIFD), Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture (IVSAA) and Textile Institute of Pakistan (TIP) were all featured at the event . Among the three shows, the work done by the IVSAA particularly stood out, where the students illustrated the skills they had learned while creating aesthetic and avant-garde looks.

Undoubtedly, the TEXPO2023 fashion show showcased some great fashion. It was a reminder of how the Pakistani fashion industry may be struggling to survive post Covid, but would hopefully stay afloat thanks to the sheer talent of a motley crew of design houses . Scattered across the lineup, however, were also brands that obviously didn’t get the memo on what to show on the trail.

Shoaib Malik for Spartan Athletics

There were high-street brands that saw nothing wrong with sending models into the limelight wearing plain polo shirts and jeans, menswear brands that dabbled in Western silhouettes but weren’t quite sure how to cut pants neat, and designs that were forgettable at best and excruciating at worst.

One wishes the fashion industry had evolved to the point that every show on the lineup could be inventive and well-designed. And that some brands wouldn’t be so deaf and understand that the track is not just a big musical score playing in the background, beautiful models, celebrity stars and coverage on electronic media, its raison d’être is, ultimately, to be great clothes.

We also wish we didn’t have to write this over and over again. This review has been part of my fashion show reviews since I started writing them a long time ago. It continues to be a very valid complaint. Will it always be like this? It’s a debilitating thought.

Shamael Ansari

There is also the question of the clothes that do the trick in a fashion show essentially dedicated to export. Pakistan’s economy may be struggling with inflation and struggling to stay afloat, but the fact remains that a number of foreign guests have been invited by TDAP to attend TEXPO this year. with the express purpose of showing the export potential of Pakistani fashion. Ideally, all design elements employed should have been indigenous. In some cases they were, but in other collections the frequent use of imported synthetic bristles did not make sense.

It’s very important to focus on all-Pakistani elements, says designer Shamaeel Ansari, who has extensive experience in exporting textiles. The collections were to show techniques and embellishments that could be commissioned by foreign delegates. For example, Pakistani embroideries are high-end and extremely cheap. This had to be emphasized. In my collections, everything from fabric to prints to embellishments has been made in Pakistan.

Adnan Pardesy

Ali Xeeshan made a similar observation when I asked him why his collection was such a hodgepodge with no obvious theme, ranging from quirky casual wear to athleisure flares to all-out wedding wear.

We work with knits and cottons and sell them through our online store, he says, which is why we felt they should be a necessary part of our show. The wedding garments were highlighted because the garments act as embroidery samples. Many of my embroidered designs sell very well internationally, and at TEXPO 2023 there was the possibility that foreign visitors would focus on particular designs and order them from us.

There were many other collections made entirely in Pakistan. The Adnan Pardesys line testified to the high fashion potential of Pakistani denim and Rizwan Beyg, Wardha Saleem, The Pink Tree Company and Sanam Chaudhri, among others, showed how viscose fabrics, cottons and silks could be transformed into fashionable garments .

The question remains whether the small handful of exporters present at the event are actually placing orders? Not that I know of. Again, these things take time. Regular Pakistani fashion showcases will make the world more aware of the industry’s potential and it is hoped that this once soft image, which has been touted for so long, could eventually generate more international fashion business. The TDAP tried, at least, with this show at a time when no one else was interested in trying.

But how much longer will Pakistani fashion keep trying? When will we see exciting results that establish some of our designers, at least on the world stage? In an uncertain world, we need the fashion industry to be certain now.

Organizers need to hone collections and select those that really deserve the limelight, designers need to think beyond the sale at least sometimes and experiment, workshops need to be willing to take more risks and invest in their talent rather than limit yourself to Instagram shoots.

And the industry must come together, once and for all, to deny the differences between Karachi and Lahore, resist the urge to one-up and encourage each other and recognize the negative influence of unnecessary gossip.

What you see on the track is almost always far more beautiful than the perpetual rivalries and feuds that take place there. And even though these differences are meant to be secret, they are so common that anyone who attends an event becomes aware of them.

But I prefer not to talk about it in detail. I prefer to focus on the strongest aspects of Pakistani fashion. I’d rather glorify the genuine talent that has always sustained the fashion industry than ponder despondently on the bitterness and insecurity that perpetually drag it down.

Posted in Dawn, ICON, June 4, 2023