Indulge Your Sweet Senses: Unconventional, Healthy and Delicious Treats You Should Try | Highlighted

People who eat healthily often enjoy better physical and mental well-being. There are nutritional benefits to eating fresh foods and avoiding sugary drinks. Maybe you have a sweet tooth but want to maintain a healthy lifestyle. In this article, we’ll introduce you to unconventional, healthy, and delicious treats that can satisfy your cravings without the guilt.

Durian Cakes

Made with fresh durian fruit, they are known for their rich, creamy texture and distinct aroma. Durian lovers will appreciate the subtle sweetness of the cake, which is offset by the natural bitterness of the fruit. Using fresh fruit means there are fewer processed ingredients.

Durians are known to have high levels of vitamins and minerals. Some recipes use alternative sweeteners or flours, making them suitable for people with specific dietary needs.

homemade popsicles

This is a classic summer treat that can be easily made using simple ingredients. They are perfect for hot days and can be customized to your taste preferences. One of the best things about homemade popsicles is that you have complete control over what’s in them. This gives you the power to create a healthy alternative to store-bought options. To create them, start by choosing your favorite flavors and ingredients. You can use fresh fruit, juice, yogurt, or even tea.

Once you have chosen your ingredients, mix them until they become smooth. Then pour the mixture into popsicle molds or paper cups. Let them freeze for several hours before serving. To remove popsicles from molds or cups, run them under warm water for a few seconds before gently removing them.

energy balls

This popular treat is made from healthy ingredients such as nuts, seeds, dried fruits and oats. Energy Balls are perfect for a quick on-the-go energy boost or as a healthy snack to satisfy your sweet cravings. They come in various flavors and textures. This makes it a versatile treat that can cater to different taste preferences.

One of the best things about energy balls is their simplicity. They require no cooking and can be prepared in less than 30 minutes. You can customize them by adding your favorite ingredients. You can also adjust the level of sweetness to suit your taste buds. Energy balls are a great way to introduce superfoods into your diet (eg chia seeds, cocoa powder or matcha powder).

Chickpeas in sugar

These make for a delicious, healthy and crunchy snack. This unusual treat is packed with protein, fiber and essential nutrients like iron and potassium. First, start by preheating your oven. Then drain and rinse a can of chickpeas, before placing them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle sugar/coconut oil, cinnamon or brown sugar over the chickpeas for extra sweetness.

Then cook the chickpeas for about 25 minutes, until golden and crispy. Once done, let them cool for a few minutes. They can be served as a snack or added to your favorite salad for an extra crunch. They also make great toppings for yogurt bowls or oatmeal.

Blueberry Muffins

They are classic baked treats that can be enjoyed in many ways. You can prefer them fresh out of the oven and warm, or cold and straight from the fridge. No matter how you eat them, these delicious muffins are perfect any time of the day. They are an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, making them a healthy snack option. You can add other ingredients to the mixture to create different flavors, such as lemon zest or cinnamon. You can even use alternative flours (e.g. almond flour) for a gluten free version.

If you want to make your blueberry muffins even healthier, there are plenty of options available. Rather than using refined sugar, try using honey or maple syrup. You can also replace regular flour with whole wheat flour or oat flour, for more fiber and nutrients.

Date and almond truffles

These are made with almonds, dates, cinnamon and vanilla extract. They can pack a delicious punch with no added sugars or preservatives. The natural sweetness of dates combines with the nutty flavor of almonds to create the perfect balance. Almonds and dates are high in fiber, which aids digestion and keeps you feeling full longer. Almonds contain healthy fats that can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Meanwhile, dates provide essential vitamins and minerals. They include things like potassium and magnesium that contribute to overall good health. Date Almond Truffles are easy to make at home and can be stored in an airtight container for up to two weeks. They are perfect for snacking during work breaks or as an energy boost after training. Plus, their small size makes them convenient to take anywhere.

Avocado-chocolate pudding

Avocados are high in heart-healthy fats and fiber, helping to regulate blood sugar and improve digestion. Cocoa powder contains flavonoids which have antioxidant properties. To make this pudding, you need ripe avocados, cocoa powder, almond milk, or any other dairy-free milk of your choice. You will also need honey or maple syrup for sweetness and vanilla extract for flavor.

Simply blend all the ingredients together until smooth and creamy, then refrigerate for at least an hour before serving. The texture of the pudding is smooth due to the natural creaminess of the avocados. One of the best things about this candy is its versatility. You can customize it according to your taste preferences by adjusting the amount of sweetener or adding toppings (eg chopped nuts or fresh berries). It’s a great way to add extra nutrients to your diet without sacrificing taste.

Also discover the paleo baklava bars and the panna cotta with balsamic strawberry compote. There are undoubtedly many of these options that you want to try. They will deliver unique flavors and textures, without you having to worry about the ingredients.