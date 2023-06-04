An elegant showcase of creativity and entrepreneurship – THE HORNET NEWSPAPER





DOVER, DE – The Delaware State University (DSU) campus was transformed into a vibrant fashion and style hub as students, faculty and the local community came together for an unforgettable fashion show and event pop-up store. With a mix of creativity, entrepreneurship and sartorial elegance, the event captivated attendees, providing a platform for emerging designers and showcasing the latest trends. The DSU Gym was buzzing with excitement as fashion enthusiasts eagerly explored the array of unique clothing, accessories and designs on display. The event, organized by the DSU Student Government Association and the Godbrothers of DSU, showcased the talent and innovation of DSU’s budding fashion designers. As the doors opened, guests were greeted by a stunning parade, adorned with colored lights showcasing the DSU Fashion Club logo. The atmosphere was electric as attendees eagerly awaited the start of the fashion show. The DSU fashion show started off with a bang, featuring a diverse range of models strutting the runway, confidently showcasing a wide array of styles. From casual streetwear to elegant evening dresses, the designs reflected the individuality and creativity of the student designers. The audience erupted in applause as each model presented the unique pieces with grace and poise. One of the star designers, DoubleM’s Quan, expressed his excitement, saying, “Being part of this fashion show is an important experience for entrepreneurs. It’s an amazing platform to showcase my creations and get feedback from the public. DSU provided me with the support and resources to pursue my passion for fashion. In addition to the fashion show, a pop-up store was set up, offering attendees the opportunity to purchase the designs presented and explore a wide selection of clothing, accessories and jewelry. The pop-up shop bustled with activity, as attendees eagerly browsed the shelves and engaged in conversations with the designers, gaining insight into the creative process behind each piece. The event not only celebrated fashion, but also showcased the entrepreneurial spirit of DSU students. Many of the designs featured were designed by student entrepreneurs, who worked diligently to create their own fashion business. The pop-up store allowed these aspiring entrepreneurs to connect directly with customers and receive valuable feedback. Fashion show participant Tanya Jackson commented, “It’s inspiring to see the talent and passion of the student designers. This event offers them a platform to show their creativity and make themselves known. It’s amazing to support their entrepreneurial endeavors and witness their growth. The DSU Fashion Show and Pop-Up Store not only showcased the creative prowess of the DSU fashion community, but also provided a valuable platform for student designers and entrepreneurs to shine. With their innovative designs and entrepreneurial spirit, these students exemplify the university’s commitment to cultivating talent and fostering creativity. At the end of the event, attendees left with a renewed appreciation for the intersection of fashion, art and entrepreneurship within the DSU community. Like that: As Loading…

