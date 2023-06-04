Go behind the scenes of a fashion show at the V&A Dundee





A new exhibition at the Scottish Museum delves into what makes a fashion show so special with an unusual focus – a far cry from the clothes we see on the runway

V&A Dundee invites visitors to a new exhibition to take a behind-the-scenes look at the world of fashion shows in the pre-digital era. The Fashion Show: Everything But The Clothes is intended to lay bare the creative process behind the scenes of a traditional fashion show. The aim of Scotland’s museums is to peel off the glamorous facade of a fashion show and dive deeper, giving insight into all that lies behind what we see on the catwalk. Curated by Iain R Webb, Professor of Fashion and Design at the Kingston School of Art, the show will feature sketches from the front row of fashion shows, invitations and memorabilia and more. Rather than showcasing only the modeled garments, the focus will instead be on the creators behind the scenes, including illustrators, graphic designers, set designers, photographers and hairstylists. Webb has enjoyed a four-decade long career in the fashion industry and many of the pieces on display come from his personal archives, amassed over the years. Expect to see his sketchbooks as well as invitations and personal notes and keepsakes from designers such as Christian Lacroix, ChanelDior, Vivienne WestwoodVersace, Yves Saint Laurent and Helmut Lang. Also on display will be rarely seen photographs of models, designers and celebrities backstage at glitzy fashion shows and fashion week parties, featuring Bjrk, Linda Evangelista, Grace Jones and the late Alexander McQueen. The V&A asserts that pieces dating from the 1980s to the early 2000s are particularly significant given the socio-cultural context of the era in which they were created. This period is relevant because it predated the democratizing effects of the internet, including social media and fashion bloggers. Before the advent of the internet in its current, global form, international fashion shows and collection previews were mostly private, invitation-only events held behind closed doors. Today, they tend to be shared immediately on social media by attendees or even streamed live by the design houses themselves. Speaking ahead of the exhibits’ launch, Webb explained how the exhibit’s approach is expected to be exciting and unusual for visitors: While rooted in an individual’s perspective and experiences, I hope the exhibition will tell many different stories of the many creative collaborators around the designer. and transport visitors beyond the edge of the catwalks, giving them an unusual view of the fashion show. The curator of the V&A Dundee, Francesca Bibby, agreed, saying: This exhibition is an opportunity to highlight the networks of different creative disciplines within the fashion industry; designers, artists, illustrators and journalists who play a vital role in interpreting and communicating a fashion designer’s concepts through different media. Bibby adds that the exhibition is full of objects, photographs and illustrations; which we hope will arouse the curiosity of visitors and provide insight into the creativity and ingenuity behind the scenes of a fashion show. The Fashion Show: Everything But Clothes runs until January 2024.

