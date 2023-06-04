Christie Brinkley’s dashing son causes a stir in rare photo with celebrity mom





Christie Brinkley has shared a sweet tribute to her only son Jack on his 28th birthday. The 69-year-old model delighted fans with a cute throwback showing an effortlessly glamorous young Christie as she played with her toddler son. The actress also shared a more recent photo of the mother and son smiling for the camera with their arms lovingly wrapped around each other. Sharing the post on Instagram over the weekend, Christie penned a heartwarming poem: “From there to here, in the blink of an eye, you became the most wonderful guy! 28 years of adventures and fun, you are the best brother and my favorite son! “Kind caring and smart smart, what makes me most proud is your beautiful heart! We all love you so much Giacomo! Happy Birthday Jack Paris! June 2, 2023.” ©Instagram Christie has three children: Sailor, Jack and Alexa. Fans rushed to the comments section to praise the post, with one person writing, “Happy birthday to Jack! The years have gone by!” while another added, “Love these beautiful photos!” MORE:Christie Brinkley’s model daughter Sailor makes hearts flutter in tiny string bikini MORE:Christie Brinkley stuns in daring overalls amid major home makeover Others couldn’t resist commenting on Jack’s dashing good looks, with one person writing: “He is so beautiful ! Happy birthday‘, while another added: ‘Not surprised your son is handsome, he has your genes. “ © Photo: Getty Images Christie with her daughters Alexa and Sailor Christie shares her son with her third husband, property developer Richard Taubman. The actress was first married to French artist Jean-François Allaux before finding love with Billy Joel, father of her eldest daughter Alexa Ray. She was married to Richard from 1994 to 1995, shortly after Jack arrived. In 1996 she married architect Peter Halsey Cook and they had daughter Sailor Lee before they separated in 2006. WATCH: Sailor Brinkley, Christie Brinkley’s model daughter, braves the cold in the ocean Christie also celebrated her own birthday recently. While she turned 69 in February, she maintains that she never feels older than 30. “I feel pretty much as I approach 70 the same thing I felt when I approached 30,” she said. Peoplewhile hosting Furever Young from Pet Life Unlimited senior dog adoption event at the Animal Haven shelter in New York City on May 23. ©Getty Christie at Pet Life Unlimited Furever Young Senior Dog Adoption Event She said, “I feel good. I feel strong,” adding, “I feel like the number doesn’t match my mindthen I might as well just keep pumping up my spirits.” Although she said that each decade signals “certain things to us,” she explained, “I was shocked that I didn’t feel what I thought I was supposed to feel at this age,” adding that age doesn’t is not something she focuses on. on: “I don’t think focusing on age is going to make you feel any better about it. ©Getty The model at the American Image Awards of the Men’s Fashion Association of America on October 25, 1982 “I think curiosity about the world around you and just wanting to do something every day is what keeps you young and going.” Christie has been known for many years, having started her modeling career in the early 1970s when she was in her twenties. The Michigan-born beauty went on to make appearances in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues, had three consecutive covers in 1979, 1980 and 1981 and spent 25 years as the face of CoverGirl. ©Getty Christie began her modeling career in the 1970s Read more HELLO! American stories here.

