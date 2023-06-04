A Philadelphia entrepreneur combines fashion and activism

PHILADELPHIA, PA (KYW Newsradio) – Kimberly McGlonn has taught for 20 years, using stories of marginalization in American literature to foster conversations about race.

In 2016, she decided to change careers after seeing the documentary 13th which explained how formerly incarcerated black and brown people struggled financially in the United States. This gave her the idea to create her own fashion brand.

“For me, it was about whether I could use fashion as a way to create paid work for people who were really in many ways consistently excluded from economic opportunity,” McGlonn said.

In 2020, McGlonn opened Grant Boulevard, an ethical and sustainable clothing company. It originally opened on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia, but recently moved to Shop Penn stores at 34th and Walnut.

Earlier this year, she opened a second store, black ivy, at the original location of Grant Blvd. It’s a thrift store based on Civil Rights era styles. The two stores are her way of showing that fashion and activism go hand in hand.

“Our closets are pieces that we can pass on to other people as statements of our values,” McGlonn said. “If designed well, they can align with an expression of our identities.”

Grant Blvd is the nation’s first black-owned B Corp in the fashion industry. B Corps, or charitable corporations, prioritize people over profit and are valued on their treatment of employees and their involvement in their community and environment.

Laboratory B, the company that certifies B Corps, is based in Paoli, Pennsylvania. They started in 2006 by catering to small businesses in Philadelphia who wanted to “wear the B”.

“B encompasses something bigger because it shows you that the whole company is trying to structure itself in a human and socially responsible way, rather than just buying the product a certain way,” Lynne Andersson said. , associate professor at Temple’s Fox University. School of Business, which worked closely with the B Lab team.

Grant Blvd has been certified B Corp for its corporate mission of fair hiring and for its emphasis on the use of sustainable materials and pricing transparency.

“We imagine a new kind of luxury, where you have the means to care for others and care for the planet’s finite resources, and use that to create a conversation about a new kind of legacy,” said McGlonn. .

And sometimes a new legacy can be created from something old.

McGlonn’s newest store, Blk Ivy is what she calls a “shoppable museum.” It’s a thrift store inspired by civil rights era leaders like the Black Panthers, Coretta Scott King and Nina Simone.

“We’ve always experimented with time travel,” she said. “What I want to do is make this time travel really grounded and align with the conversation that I hope more of us are having, which is about how we really stand on precipices really interesting as far as the preservation of civil rights is concerned.”

Blk Ivy is inspired by the Black Ivy fashion movement, which is rooted in jazz and black men’s adaptation of white prep culture in Ivy League schools in the 1950s and 1960s.

They wore lots of colors, sweaters, pants and meaningful pins to stand out while blending in, said Thomas Jefferson University fashion design professor Fari Simoyi.

“Because we were always seen as a target and dangerous, we had to show up,” she added. “Even if you didn’t have money or came from an educated background, you had to show that you were because the better dressed you were, the less of a threat you were to white people.”

Simoyi praises McGlonn for the work she is doing creating space for black designers and trying to improve a traditionally exploitative industry.

“She makes a statement that fashion is activism and fashion belongs in that space,” she said. “But how can we keep pushing the boundaries and improving it?”

Learn more about sustainable fashion and the history of black fashion on The Jawncast. Listen in the player below, the Audacy app, or wherever you get podcasts.