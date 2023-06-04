Fashion
The Aurora Wedding Dress Exhibit Offers a Glimpse of History
It’s a bit of a reality check when the fashion of your era is now part of a historical display.
Still, looking at the wedding dresses in the Aurora Historical Society’s new Here Comes the Bride exhibit was a fun trip down memory lane, and yes, the dresses date back much further than the mid-1970s, I’m glad to say so. report.
The earliest of this impressive array of 28 dresses dates from 1853, a silver and blue embroidered two-piece ensemble that features a hoop skirt, wide bell sleeves and delicate fringe worn by Emily Dent Davis when she married Samuel McCarty, twice widower, founder of Aurore.
Do the math and this entirely hand-stitched creation is 170 years old.
Next to it is the dress worn in 1868 by Edith Sherman McClellan, a relative of Civil War General George McClellan, who came to Aurora from Bristol as a bride and married John Titsworth.
There’s a fascinating story behind many of these dresses, including the green ensemble worn by Susan Morley, who married in 1874 but died the following year after childbirth.
There’s also a lot of Aurora history in the collection, as evidenced by the names we’ve been used to seeing around town for generations. For example, in 1892, the bride of newspaper and utility magnate Ira Copleys, Edith, a Los Angeles socialite, wore one of the first white/ivory dresses, which featured heavy fabric, large sleeves in mutton chop and a thick, billowing bodice.
This wedding dress is far from one of my favorites in this exhibit, a simple but sexy satin creation with cap sleeves that reminded me of a design by Vera Wang and which, coincidentally, was worn by a bride named Vera Kuk when she married Eugene Hunger. in 1931.
The price of the dress also made me smile: $15.
Not only were wedding dresses much cheaper than today, but they were significantly smaller, with sizes of 19 to 20 inches which can probably be attributed to fewer fast food options and corseted bodies that started for girls at age 14.
Even though sewing machines were beginning to be used in the mid-1850s, McCarty brides’ wedding outfits, which like most of those early dresses were worn multiple times, were sewn entirely by hand, John noted. Jaros, executive director of the Aurora Historical Society. Over the decades, others were purchased from department stores, while others were made by local seamstresses, including a bride who not only made her own dress in 1913, but sewed one for her. sister-in-law the previous year.
The dresses in this exhibit were chosen in part for how they reflected the trends of the time. For example, those of the mid-1940s were elaborate creations with yards of lace and tulle and long veils and trains that spoke of post-World War II prosperity, while the 1950s and 60s revealed Simpler but still elegant lines, including a Jackie O-64 style dress.
Also eye-catching are a mid-1840s silk wedding bodice and bridal slippers from Asher Downer; a military-influenced women’s wedding costume worn in a ceremony at City Hall after World War II; and another one of my favorites, a princess dress worn in 1957 by Patricia Broden Benson, who attended the members reception on Thursday with her daughter and granddaughter.
Jaros said he and his team are working to contact or track down anyone who may have ties to the dresses, whether it’s a living bride or, in most cases, descendants.
In addition, there is a premier exhibition put on by Wolsfelts Bridal, one of the main sponsors of this exhibition (along with Old Second Bank and Reulands) and celebrating 50 years in business. Co-owner Vicki Wolsfelt chose a gorgeous beaded and feathered signature dress by designer Justin Alexander because of the vintage feel it offered.
When it comes to fashion, it all comes back, said Wolsfelt, adding that she was thrilled to be part of this beautiful display which shows how much attention has been paid to the fit and every little detail of these dresses. .
They didn’t miss a thing, she said of those who, over the ages, created those special dresses.
Here Comes the Bride runs through August 12 at the Pierce Art and History Center, 20 E. Downer Place in downtown Aurora, with hours from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Saturday.
This is the Aurora Historical Society’s first major wedding dress display since 1997, noted Jaros, who admitted he’s been putting in 12 to 18 hours a day for the past three weeks, which has allowed it all to fall into place.
Jaros had plenty of help, of course, from friends and family, including his own wife Kathy, whom he married last year in the first wedding at the historic William Tanner home in Aurora. since 1882.
Kathy and her daughter Kristina Carmichael also enlisted the help of Kristina’s daughter Gwenna and her young friend Maggie Pendell, a fashion design student at West Aurora High School, who each spent hours fixing the lace, the hems and sleeves, and for gentle steam washing, hand washing or spot cleaning. clothes that are still treatable.
Some of the oldest silk designs require conservation efforts that would cost many thousands per dress, and so this may be the last time they are shown, Jaros said.
On the other hand, cotton dresses, which came into fashion in the early 1900s, were gently hand washed in hot water and dried in the sun to keep them as pure as they were. generations ago.
Some dresses took up to six hours to prepare before being carefully placed on the forms which now rest on platforms made by carpenter and museum supporter Peter Metrou, who provided his labor for free .
I’m really glad we were able to do this, said Jaros, noting that this exhibition not only shows style changes through the ages, which is interesting and important to document, it also offers another critical connection to those from Aurora’s past.
It’s more than pretty dresses, he says. It is to make history known to the public.
