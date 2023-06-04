Fe Noel is talking about the Caribbean even in a new Brooklyn store – WWD

Celebrating 10 years of her business, Felisha “Fe” Noel is ready to unveil her first standalone boutique.

A grand opening is scheduled for Fe Noel Little Caribbean on June 10 at 1133 Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn’s “Little Caribbean” neighborhood. This is familiar territory for the designer who, in addition to being of Grenadian origin, grew up and created her business in the neighborhood.

In keeping with the amount of work others have put into preserving the neighborhood, Noel sees the opening as a looping moment. As gentrification and commercial development continue to eat away at many New York neighborhoods, including culturally rich ones, Noel intends to help preserve the Little Caribbean. Citing landmarks like Labay Market and Allan’s Bakery that had roots there for more than 20 years, Noel aspires to longevity, “partnering with them and continuing what they started. Especially since Fe Noel has done great things, it’s great to add my name to the neighborhood to let people know I’m Caribbean, I grew up here and I’m with them.

Fe Noel’s consumer awareness recently surged through a collaboration with Target, “who really wanted to spread the message of culture in Grenada and the Caribbean in general. We like to do special projects that line up,” Noel said. “Every year is about ‘What do we want to do now? Do we have the resources? If not, how can we get them? I approach investing and everything that way. Everything has to make sense. It’s not about saying yes just to say yes.

Noel declined to comment on the recent Target controversy that was sparked by the retailer’s decision to remove certain Pride merchandise from its stores.

During New York Fashion Week earlier this year, Noel made a different statement with an elaborate corseted dress and a signature dress with a 16-foot cathedral train made from $1.6 million worth of fake bills. The “Dre$$” tie-up with retirement agency service provider TIAA was part of his #RetireInequality and highlighted pay inequality between women and men. The takeout was a potential retirement savings loss of $1.6 for women.

Highlighting the work of Caribbean talent is one of its priorities. The store will double as a craft workshop. Deadstock from Fe Noel will be used for some clothing and accessories to increase sustainability. To entice patrons to the store, Fe Noel creates an immersive, multi-sensory experience for shoppers of Caribbean culture.

“We have a few tricks up our sleeve. We’re really going to immerse people in music, food, sound and the five senses to excite and inspire people,” Noel said, adding that anything sold in the store will only be available there, like another incentive to venture into the neighborhood. “I really want people to experience this special neighborhood. I’m from Grenada, but my neighbors are from Jamaica, Ghana and Trinidad. It is a crucible. Part of the reason I’m opening the store during Caribbean Heritage Month is that I want to bring people to the Little Caribbean neighborhood in Brooklyn,”

In addition to the 900 square foot indoor space, there is a backyard that will be used for special events. She said, “I’m very committed to building a community with our brand. This is what we plan to do. We like to meet, discuss, create. Part of the space will be used for this, much like a hub.

Noel’s mother moved to the United States a month before Noel was born. She lived briefly in Granada as a toddler before moving back to Brooklyn. “It’s a running joke in the Caribbean that if you want to create a better future for your children, you have them here. She did. And I have access that I wouldn’t have had if I was born in Granada. But I am 100% dedicated to the Caribbean. This is where I call my home, my vacation and all my loved ones.

Preserving Caribbean culture is a favorite topic, and Noel is trying to create a pipeline for Caribbean designers to the United States by selling some of their designs in the new store and showing them how they can use their art to “ create a life and a real business”. ,” she says. This will involve mentoring some Grenada designers, who must develop hang tags, establish LLCs and learn about other business essentials in order to sell their wares in the United States. By giving them the opportunity to sell in the United States, Noel wants to help them create new jobs by being able to hire others for a domino effect.During her last visit to Grenada two weeks ago, she spoke Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell believes in the creative world and the prospect of funneling creative talent to the United States, according to Noel, who plans to set up production in Grenada next year. next to create jobs.

The creator Fe Noel. Photo courtesy Fe Noel

Aware of the greater appreciation fashion places on artisans, Noel noted that some designers rely on artisans who have been honing their skills for years and years. “Some of them don’t even do it for the money. It’s purely for love. I imagine more people will benefit as well,” she said.

Noel typically lands in Granada four to six times a year to decompress or feel inspired. Fe Noel’s clothes, colors, prints, collection names, the way the clothes move and everything else about the brand are tied to Noel’s heritage, as an act of authenticity and to create a story continues to bring people into his world. Whether it’s choosing artists from Granada to work with or any other task, the designer tries to make sure everything makes sense and is for the greater good of the story. Her hope is that those who have never been to the Caribbean will feel as if they have experienced it through her collection, or be inspired to visit.

Handbags and beauty top the list for product expansion through collaborations. In the meantime, for the opening of the boutique, handbags and jewelry from West Indian artists and designers will be offered so that shoppers can be dressed from head to toe.

With four full-time employees in New York, Noel currently works with eight contractors. This summer, Noel will travel to the south of France for the first time – stopping in Cannes for an appearance to discuss ‘the silver dress’ issues. August will be spent in Granada, where his family gathers every year.

“It’s carnival. It’s a festive celebration with crafts and costumes, so we look forward to it every year. I’ll be in costume and dancing, enjoying the season – that’s for sure.