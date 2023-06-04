Hearts are back in style and there’s so much to love | Fashion





Fashion fell for the heart again this summer. The 2023 fashion shows featured love hearts in every possible form: on dresses at Victoria Beckham and Rixo, on jacket lapels and hats at Moschino. While Nensi Dojaka and Vivetta’s toddler heart-shaped bra tops are unlikely to be a hit on the streets, heart-shaped accessories are also proving popular in the cheaper segment of the market. market. Although it has reached its zenith this season, the vogue of hearts has been swelling for a while. The Guccis Aria collection in 2021 featured an anatomical heart-shaped clutch, says Natasha Bird, editor-in-chief of She magazine. And Chanel’s Spring 22 quilted flap bags were heart-shaped, something Vivienne Westwood has been doing for years with her heart-shaped shoulder bags. The Alaa Le Coeur bag was also a monster hit, and affordable copies of it are plentiful at department stores such as Zara. Reese Witherspoon as Elle, wearing a heart-shaped Tiffany necklace, in Legally Blonde. Photography: PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive/Alamy We see our customers engaging with details from the heart in categories such as jewelry and bags for a super personal touch, says Liane Wiggins, womenswear manager at fashion retailer Matches. Heart-shaped jewelry has also appeared on various trending TV shows over the past year. Lily Collins wore a blood red Vanrycke charm in the show Emily in Paris and Sarah Jessica Parker sported a spiked heart pendant by Marlo Laz in And just like that. The hit shows a sequel to sex and the city returns at the end of this month. teenage drama Euphoria recently helped revive the classic Tiffany & Co. heart-shaped necklace. The Return to Tiffany silver heart so called because of the message inscribed on its reverse was an evocative part of 90s and 00s fashion, popularized by the film Revenge of a Blonde and become a beloved Paris Hilton accessory. The necklace was worn on Euphoria by Maddy, played by Alexa Demie. Chanel, Céline and Saint Laurent all featured heart-shaped jewelry in their Summer 2023 runways. Saint Laurent’s velvet and crystal choker was particularly evocative of ’90s fashion. Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie in And Just Like That…, wearing a spiked heart pendant by Marlo Laz. Photograph: Landmark Media/Alamy We’ve seen demand for heart pieces increase this year, having launched a new range in January 2023, says renowned British jeweler Monica Vinader. The 100% recycled gold vermeil heart necklace and medallion both sold out within the first month of sale and remained a best seller. Although hearts are traditionally associated with flowers, the new obsession with the symbol of love is not particularly feminine or feminine. As Shes Bird says: Besides bringing a childish and cutesy vibe, the heart symbol can also seem very powerful. With the tendencies of the goddess reigning supreme, portrayed women as all-powerful. Being a deity and a warrior includes the ability to wield traditionally soft or feminine values ​​like love, nurturing, and empathy, as strong skills as they are.

