The internet can’t forget Uorfi Javed’s new dress, made from tea bags





The image was shared by Uorfi Javed. (courtesy: urf7i) Uorfi Javed and dramatic fashion looks are a match made in heaven. The actress-model is known for her eclectic style statements that range from the unique to the spunky. An example of this is his new look. Uorfi Javed sent the internet into a frenzy by slipping into a halter dress made entirely of tea bags. Yes, you read that right. Uorfi shared a video that begins with her drinking tea. As soon as she sees the tea bag and stops, the video cuts to show her standing in a dress made out of tea bags. In the next part of the video, water is poured over the dress that Uorfi no longer wears to show that it is made from tea bags. In the caption, she writes: Hello friends, chai peelo.While several users have trolled Uorfi, most of the comments are compliments praising Uorfi Javed’s creativity. Before that, we saw Uorfi Javed’s love for tea in another video. The clip, shared on Instagram, begins with Uorfi sitting in a car with a cup of tea, wearing a dress with a mesh shield. First, Uorfi tries to drink tea through the shield but it’s not easy at all. After several failed attempts, Uorfi finally manages to take a sip. In the caption, she wrote, When chai matters most. A few days ago, Uorfi Javed hit the headlines after a video of her recorded in March with eyeing moon gone viral. During the interaction, she openly discusses her relationship status and provides insight into her personal life. In response to a question about her love life, Uorfi Javed shares that she has been single for a long time and expresses her lack of interest in pursuing romantic relationships. She goes on to mention the possibility of identifying as asexual. Uorfi Javed is best known for her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT.

