Turning to accessibility creates unique clothing – The Morning Sun

Finding clothes that fit is a challenge for Gaia Herrickespecially when it comes to funds.

Herrick was diagnosed early in life with muscular dystrophy, which causes a person’s muscles to waste away. It was difficult for her to dress comfortably. Due to the way his body sits, the fabric digs into his skin and he can ride high in the back and low in the front.

Thanks to Cassidy Marshall and Threads Fashion, she now has a perfectly fitted skirt. Marshall designed a garment in one of his clothing collections especially for Herrick as part of Threads Fashion Showa fashion show which is the culmination of a year of work.

It’s the first and probably only skirt I’ve felt comfortable in, said Herrick, who graduated in May. Herrick can walk short distances but used a wheelchair for most trips on campus after his freshman year.

This year, the Threads fashion show focused on adaptive clothing, which is clothing designed for people who find it difficult to dress. Herrick was one of 10 suitable clothing models at this year’s show.

The concept of inviting models who need adaptive clothing was introduced last summer. Fashion shows, three student producers Marshall, Lauren Bark and Sydney Theiler quickly agreed to incorporate her into this year’s show.

They also chose a Finch Fieldhouse location and a theme, Cosmic Odyssey. The producers wanted to give student fashion designers the opportunity, some of whom are not fashion students, to show off their creativity.

It’s cool to see the talent we have,” Theiler said.

Marshall said she wanted her collection to send a positive message about the future at a time when she said she thought people were negative about it. She came up with a concept that would combine space and positivity, which allowed her to start sketching clothes designs and develop an idea of ​​what kind of designs she needed.

Herrick was one of 109 models, one of the biggest bands of recent years, Marshall said. The models first provided measurements and images to give the designers an idea of ​​who could help bring their visions to life.

At first, Herrick said Cassidy told him that all the clothes Herrick models are his. It was the start of a partnership that grew stronger as they worked together on the skirt and accompanying corset.

Throughout the design process, 13 students working on their flagship Disability Studies and Community Inclusion minor project assisted the designers and producers.

They supported the students (Fashion Merchandising and Design) throughout the project by sharing information on disability-related stereotypes, person-centred language and identity, and more, said body member JoDell Heroux. professor in the Department of Teachers and Special Education. They accompanied designers and models through interviews, fittings, rehearsals and the parade.

Collaborating with disability studies students did more than meet the requirements for a degree, it created a different kind of experience for designers.

Cassidy said they helped create an experience that changed her outlook on modeling.

Part of that was rooted in his work with Herrick, who brought his own skills to the table.

One of Herrick’s passions is sewing clothes, so she knew the lingo. When Marshall talked about the next steps with the fabric, Herrick knew what she meant. She actively participated in the design and construction of the two rooms.

The second piece was a corset. Typically, these lace up in the back, Marshall said. After discussing it, they decided that the lacing up front provided accessibility without detracting from its appearance.

It’s magic, said Herrick. I have never seen such a garment.

She got to show it off at the April 15 show at Finch Fieldhouse. Rather than using an elevated track, they used the ground.

Herrick was pushed onto the track. When she got to the middle, she got up from her wheelchair, showed off the skirt and corset, and sat down with a smile on her face.

The Marshalls collection won the Viewers Choice award for designers. Herrick won an award as one of the best models of the year.

The experience was reward enough. Herrick said modeling was an amazing experience. Everyone was kind and supportive. Between Marshall and the Diversity Studies students, she never felt left out. As a disabled person, she said she never knew how people would react.

Marshall said working with Herrick was the best experience she had in designing clothes. The give and take of working together produced a much better garment.

