Casey DeSantis wears ‘Where Woke Goes to Die’ jacket at Iowa GOP event





Casey DeSantis made a bold political fashion statement during the presidential campaign with her husband, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, on Saturday. The Sunshine State First Lady wore a black leather jacket that read “Where woke goes to die” and an outline of Florida and an alligator on the back at a biker charity rally in Des Moines, Iowa. DeSantis, 42, wore the blunt outfit that pays homage to one of her husband’s key campaign promises to end “woke” ideology. Ron DeSantis, 44, reiterated his commitment in a speech to supporters at the event, where he also signed Bibles and hats. “We’ll go to war when we wake up,” DeSantis said. “We will fight revival in education; we will fight corporate revival; we will fight in the halls of Congress. “We will never surrender to the woke crowd,” he added.





Casey DeSantis rocked the dull leather jacket in the sweltering Iowa heat on Saturday. Ask Noury ​​a question Casey DeSantis’ outfit drew comparisons to the controversial jacket former first lady Melania Trump wore on a 2018 trip to visit migrant children in Texas. “I really don’t care, do I?” read the back of Trump’s $39 green hooded Zara jacket. The jacket sparked debates over the message’s meaning, including whether Trump was unimpressed with the plight of detained children or hitting back at the media for attacks on his family.





Then-first lady Melania Trump wore her infamous “Do I really give a fuck about you?” Zara jacket while visiting migrant children in Texas on June 21, 2018. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Rally of Republicans Florida Governor DeSantis joined eight other GOP candidates at Senator Joni Ernst’s annual motorcycle-themed fundraiser at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. Other Republican candidates present included former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, while former President Trump was notably absent. DeSantis’ war on “wake-up” has been raging for years, and includes a legislative proposal he announced for the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees, or Stop WOKE, Act in December 2021. The bill built on DeSantis’ previous actions to ban critical race theory and The New York Times’ 1619 Project in Florida schools. DeSantis also suspended Democratic State’s Attorney Andrew Warren indefinitely after he signed a pledge not to prosecute abortion seekers or providers in August 2022.

