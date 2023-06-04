China’s Liang, Wang win men’s doubles title at Thailand Open badminton_Xinhua





Liang Weikeng (L) and Wang Chang of China pose with the trophy after winning the men’s doubles at the 2023 Thailand Open in Bangkok on June 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak) China’s Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang won the men’s doubles trophy, while South Korean commuters emerged victorious in three of the five categories at the Thailand Open badminton. BANGKOK, June 4 (Xinhua) — China’s Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang won the men’s doubles title at the Thailand Open badminton on Sunday. The third seeds beat their Indonesian opponents Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana 21-10, 21-15 in just 28 minutes. “As the game progressed, we came into it comfortably and made a few plays even without following our established strategy before the game,” Wang said. South Korea’s An Se-young (R) and China’s He Bingjiao pose with the women’s singles trophy. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak) In the women’s singles final, China’s He Bingjiao failed to take on top seed An Se-young of South Korea and lost 21-10, 21-19. “It was more or less an unbalanced first set. I was able to make adjustments in the second, but I should have done better when the score was close towards the end,” admitted He. Kunlavut Vitidsarn thrilled the home fans by beating Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong, China 21-12, 21-10 in the men’s singles final. South Korean pairs Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun, and Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong defeated their respective Thai opponents in the mixed doubles and women’s doubles finals.

