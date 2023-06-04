An entrepreneur’s crazy dream: A women’s fashion giant led by a woman

‘It’s not a hobby. We are doubling our income,” says Emma May, a former lawyer and political aide. Her Sophie Grace line aims to be Lululemon for the office Photo by Donna Kennedy-Glans

Content of the article This is a series of conversations by Donna Kennedy-Glans, writer and former cabinet minister of Alberta, featuring journalists and intriguing personalities. This week: entrepreneur Emma May.

Content of the article Lululemon and Aritzia, fashion brands primarily aimed at women, are among the most successful Canadian companies. Both are run by men. Emma May, a female entrepreneur from Calgary, wants to participate. Emma, ​​51, is a master of rebranding. She worked as a lawyer. Creation of a high-end real estate company. For a time, she was a top aide to Alberta Premier Jim Prentice. And in 2020, she launched SophieGrace, a new womenswear brand named after her own daughter who aims to be Lululemon for the office. Its first product arrived just weeks before the world shut down. Thirty-two boxes showed up in my driveway on Feb. 23, 2020. Worst time on the planet, Emma laughs. Were at the SophieGraces corporate showroom in Ramsay, a trendy neighborhood just east of downtown Calgary, perched comfortably on the mustard-colored velvet sofa planted in the middle of the showroom. The sofa looks like an island in a sea of ​​matching jackets, pants, shirts and dresses.

Content of the article I remember after I quit politics, I got rid of all my suits. I sold them. I hated them, Emma said. Besides, I needed to dress for a board meeting and just wanted a pencil skirt and blouse to match. It’s simple for men, they buy suits, says Emma, ​​but the whole choice is frustrating for women. It was a light bulb moment: Wouldn’t it be easier for women if they had a collection of pieces they could coordinate? When women dress for work, in a position where they have to be taken seriously like a prime minister, like a Supreme Court justice, like a young intern, Emma says, they’re doing mental gymnastics to know what to wear. At the mall, everything is aimed at young people or focuses on fun, sexy and trendy clothes. For the woman who wants to show off and be taken seriously to be seen for who she is rather than what she wears, there aren’t a ton of options, Emma reports.

Content of the article In 2018, after sketching ideas for her brand, Emma reunited with Lisa MacCarthy, her product manager, who had previously worked at Lululemon; hired a designer; then went to Los Angeles and got some fabric. All the stages of this entrepreneurial journey were shared by Emma via personalized Instagram posts. I took out a $140,000 line of credit on the house and placed the order, wired the money, the first week of January 2020, Emma says. We walk around the showroom floor. The fabrics are soft, smooth and stretchy. SophieGrace offers relief to active women who, post-pandemic, are totally intolerant of discomfort. It’s possible to see how Emmas updated version of the working woman’s power suit could foreshadow a new normal. We’re talking about other fashion trendsetters: Mary Quant, the mother of the miniskirt, who paved the way for a post-war generation of women to turn their backs on corsets and other constricting styles. And today, Americas Eileen Fisher’s zen designs, initially aimed at mature women, are being snapped up by Gen Z consumers in thrift stores and thrift stores.

Content of the article And it’s not just the styles that are changing. Entrepreneurs entering the fashion world are breaking conventional business models. Nordstrom, an American luxury department store, is expected to leave Canada in June; corporate executives say they couldn’t make money here. Their rent profile was insane, Emma exclaims, and the shopping experience was visually overwhelming. I loved the bottom floor of Nordstrom, especially in Vancouver, the shoes and the makeup. But when I went up to the clothing area, it was hard to find my way around, Emma describes. His approach with SophieGrace is to spend far less on rent and help the customer find what they want, online or in person, and find it fast. Pop-ups in places like Toronto and SoHo are attracting attention. And the larger showroom space allows for social events where women can congregate, with shopping on the side. People may not buy Tupperware, but the business model survives.

Content of the article Going back and forth between a warehouse in Calgary and a retail store and production facility in Vancouver requires a founder with boundless energy. Emma is also smart enough to hire a talented team to help enact her plan. But she discovers that when it comes to access to capital, it is her men who still hold the purse strings. When you talk to them about women’s fashion, their eyes glaze over, Emma laments, and it suddenly looks like Housewives of Orange County, like it’s some kind of really cute side project. It’s not a hobby. We double our income every year, Emma reports, her voice emphatic: I’m doing a million dollar fundraiser. SophieGrace is on track to achieve $4 million in sales this year and $8 million next year. Like the business women she dresses in, Emma expects to be taken seriously. Donna Kennedy-Glans is active in the energy sector and a multi-generational family farm. His latest book is Teaching the Dinosaur to Dance: Moving Beyond Business as Usual (2022). A First Nations doctor takes a different view of addiction Learn more about this series