“Fashion is like an atomic bomb, it works by scandal and provocation”

He factory There is a forge by Javier Barroeta, imaginative journeyNights in Rome, the catwalks and the glamor that speak volumes about the illustrious designers, as their photographs confirm large chest of drawers Valentino, Alexander McQueen or even models and personalities like: Beatriz d’Orlans, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Ins de la Fressange, Nati Abascal or even the wife of the Aga Khan. They all represent a career that has seen fashion evolve while following the essence of the ownerbecause his whole life is devoted to dressing others and making Make trading a passion and a daily cult.

Can the core business be maintained if the clientele is very different from fifty years ago?

They used to be big people, now they’re a different kind of customer, they’re a different kind of people. Now the big fashion houses, Dior, Valentinoetc. they do not live from haute couture but from the profession of Ready to wear And accessories. We don’t usually look at top professional women that way, we find them appropriate. Others have a lot of professional qualifications but talk about their clothes, not their work.

What are you looking for now?

Now there are influential people in the front rows of the houses. Today, fashion has become a business, unlike before when fashionistas were dedicated to dressing women well. Fashion is like a nuclear bomb, it operates through scandal and provocation. Otherwise, there is no mode.

Fashion used to sell dreams, now what sells?

I’m not saying high fashion doesn’t have to evolve, but it can be done in a different, less pretentious way. When Valentino debuted with Transparency, I saw the photographers scream. They said, “This is exactly what we need!” He had discovered something different in excitement.

Fashion has always been disruptive, but where are the limits?

Well, in the sense that it’s elegant and it’s not imposed by the brand or the garment, it’s imposed by the person. Is Jennifer Lopez beautiful? If it’s a ticking time bomb…

So you are classic…

Yes and no I like elegance and especially things that people can wear. I create clothes for my clients that are both practical and attractive. Is it a classic? Well yes… I want this person to be dressed decently.

But what is elegant? And don’t tell me it’s a matter of behavior…

Elegant is the one who knows what suits him, the colors, the types of suits, the types of clothes. This person already knows what suits him. Elegance implies that she has manners, it is an essence, it does not have to be beautiful or ugly. When a woman looks in the mirror, I already see if she is beautiful or not, how she holds her shoulders, or just sits…

Is it true that not everyone has a coat hanger?

You feel people when they pass by, when they ask you about daily details, how they get into the car… in short, how they drive. A situated person is always well-mannered and, above all, he must not be overloaded in order to be well-mannered. And for what is not elegant, you have to give something, a detail, so that it is safer, in short, better.

Employee,

Name: Javier Barroeta.

Birth: October 25, 1952 (Warning).

Family: Married to Adela (his great support in his career). He has two sons and a granddaughter.

path: She studied at Salesian and discovered fashion through her own concerns, magazines and films. She worked at Rafael Matias and at 18 she opened a boutique in the Lemoia tower house, from where she bought clothes from Paris and “buttoned 2,000 pesetas on the coats of my Durango clients”. On a train heading to Barcelona, ​​he meets Encarna Moreno, who introduces him to the Madrid studio of fashion designer Pedro Rodrguez. He was hired after having a double-sided black velvet coat made, which he had never done before. Important costumes for the collection arrived in this artisanal workshop with a machine for twenty professionals and the clothes of Queen Sofa at the start of her first official visit to America or Roco Jurado in Florida Park. There he learned the craft thoroughly before returning to Bilbao and continuing to develop in haute couture by visiting various fashion houses and buying their clothes. Decades later, around forty students graduate each year from its Haute Couture School in Bilbao, from which Anthony Sanchez, Tamara Vazquez ballad Or George Mota. A temple of knowledge where new technologies, creativity and a company built over the years coexist.

What is Javier Barroeta’s identity?

That hasn’t changed. And it’s a matter of business, good job. A well-made suit on a mannequin, a well-designed outfit… it speaks of know-how, of know-how. I want people to go to safer places. The business thrives on beautiful, confident, and projecting women. They are unique and their individuality must be taken into account.

Success is success?

I call someone successful who has been working for 50 years, who has survived crises, who continues to grow and keeps his trajectory in the foreground. There are people who don’t have a job, who don’t have a background and who take the plunge. That’s why there are fashion designers who end up falling, because they were just a mirage, there was nothing behind it.

Do we have more clothes than in the wardrobe?

You have to buy less and less quality. Some young people still do not understand.

But the purchase of clothes has become more democratic…

Yes, everyone has access to fashion now. I don’t know the people I see on the street if they have more clothes or not.

Also, not resistant…

If you follow the chain and reach the first stage where the garment is made, no one will buy it. But the big consumer sees the opposite.

How is he Fewer costsWill he spare our lives?

The change of people also affected, now the good families of all life also run like the others. And I understand. If they are going to work in the same place! If they all belonged to McQueen, they would be ridiculous.

Well, sell me high fashion in the times we live in…

It’s for special moments, a special wedding, a nice wardrobe, going to the opera, a vacation in Rome, going to a perfect restaurant… that’s how a different person feels. It’s about living a dream come true.

Some dream of buying shoes at will…

But if the most expensive are all plastic! Because the logo cannot be applied to the skin. Logo shoes are made of plastic because the logos tend to rub off on the leather. And there is a real obsession with Logomania.

Seamstress or Designer?

They can be both together. The creator works and the couturier is the patron. I’m in both parts. People like to say they’re a designer, which can be anyone who doesn’t work in fashion, even a musician. Ralph Lauren said the other day that fashion has to go with sports, music, everything and that you have to get those ideas from somewhere. are influential. Then it goes to the fashion houses and it’s done, but you have to catch the waves and take in the view.

Is this noticeable among the students attending the school? How do the new generations arrive?

I really like the way they dress because they cheer me on. When they come up with something special, you can see their imagination, their personality. Some do not leave their comfort zone, they lack discipline and must be convinced that sacrifices are necessary. It’s a fantasy, but it’s work and it has to be done the right way. The hardest part is sewing while sitting on a chair. There, some say, “Someone will do it for me.” But no, it’s a whole process.

In other words, they don’t know how to sew…

No, most don’t, but they learn. If they have an attitude, they do it. And there are examples that must be cited: a boy who has been in school for a few years is now making a dress for his mother when he was nine years old. Everything was very clear with him, he amazed us. That’s why I’ve put together a course for kids, an after-school course for 8-15 year olds who want it to be an interesting experience to find out if it’s their thing or just a fun thing. ‘child, because when they already let it know if they like it, if they are having fun or if they are bored.

What do you think when you see people who look different, who fly alone?

Satisfaction, of course, because I’m teaching something that took me a lifetime, it’s a show so they go all over the world. When you master a craft and especially if you are versatile, you will last a lifetime. And of course breathing fashion, which means entering and leaving the industry because whoever has a crack, if he enters a house with a business, he will develop it there.

and new technologies? Are they already part of the company?

That is to say, now we also design with artificial intelligence. For example, in printing, we use a very intuitive program where colors are poured and mixed, shaped by hand or with a pencil. And of course, math also matters for size and volume. This also counts and applies.

A computer dress? It is possible that they are designed by machine…

With 3D, figurative patterns and different programs where you enter parameters and the model comes out, plus I think it’s great. Because fashion can also be done with these tools. Designs, accessories can be made… I am a fan of technology, computers but also general machinery, anything that helps us. Everything is connected but always without losing the essentials of the manual.

a divine dress

Javier Barroeta fell in love with NO-DO when he was eight years old wedding dress of Queen Fabiola. A satin dress Style Queen By Cristbal Balenciaga, with huge Japanese sleeves and leather-trimmed shoulder train, with three-quarter length gloves and crown. an attractive suit that came in aAircraft of the Belgian Armed Forces And earlier, in six hundred. “This is my world”He was thinking of watching it on the big screen. when was he born Balenciaga Museum in Getaria She approached the queen’s brother and in her hand was the dream dress and the one that determined her life. “Fabiola ditched suit ruffles and made mink jackets.” Number. They met at a reception at the embassy in Paris. “And to think that I saw it at the Lemoia cinema”, he says with indifference, now a teacher. “All this is useful to you. humanize peopleA quarter of an hour is enough,” Barroeta would say years later, remembering that as a child he was fascinated by the costumes he discovered in the cinema of his city and which gave rise to the affair of a lifetime.