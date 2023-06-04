Best linen pants for men: Stylish linen pants for every occasion





As the curtain rises on summer, a wardrobe transformation ensues, pivoting our style preferences towards lighter, airier fabrics. In the midst of this metamorphosis, the quintessential hero of summer style emerges: linen pants. Made from the fibrous yarns of the flax plant, linen pants are typically lightweight, notably absorbent and offer a breath of fresh air in their relaxed fit. They are your personal vanguard against impending heat waves. Whether you're confined to a formal office environment, lounging on a beach, or relaxing at home, these pants present a sartorial solution for a summer of comfort, elegance, and undeniably chic menswear. However, linen pants are not only practical. They are the essence of effortless style, of evocative time spent aboard an elegant yacht charting its course through the crystal clear waters of the French Riviera, of innate sophistication and refreshing nonchalance. There's no need for Mediterranean decor, though, as these lightweight linen pants will bring those laid-back Riviera vibes to your aesthetic no matter where you choose to throw them on. Prominent designers from Canali to Brunello Cuccinelli craft linen trousers in a plethora of shapes, sizes and shades, offering a color palette as captivating as a summer sunset. However, not all linen pants are created equal; they cross a spectrum from relaxed, relaxed fits to polished, high-end designs. Your choice of linen pants can significantly influence your overall summer aesthetic, determining your adaptability to various sunny and warm occasions. So, let's pay tribute to these champions of summer elegance with 15 out-of-the-ordinary linen pants to enrich your wardrobe. The best linen pants for men The best linen pants for men. Bonobos. Bonobos Italian stretch-linen suit trousers For summer wedding lovers, these Bonobos pants are a marriage of style and comfort. Crafted from premium stretch linen, the classic slim fit and neat stretch-tab closure ensure you're the epitome of beachside chic. $250, shop now

Alex Mill. Alex Mill cotton and linen pull-on pants For an effortless, wind-blown summer look, these pants are your ultimate summer essential. Featuring a drawstring waistband and Alex Mills’ signature ‘X’ back belt loop, these linen-blend pants exemplify the brand’s penchant for ultra-cool comfort. Pair them with a cuff for an extra touch of debonair panache. $145, shop now

One is Onia stretch linen pull-on pants Discover your unique solution to stay cool during those balmy summer nights. These relaxed-fit pants from New York-based label Onia exude casual charm while keeping you stylish. Pair them with a crisp tee or embrace a full linen ensemble for days when the mercury threatens to soar. $130, shop now

Costume supply. Suitsupply Duca Taupe Pleated Trousers Featuring a singular crease and an elegant three-button closure, these pants are the perfect balance between casualness and refinement. You now have the ultimate answer to the eternal question: “What do I wear for the post-surf session at the beach bar?” $229, Buy Now

Orlebar Brown. Orlebar Brown Griffon Slim Fit Linen Trousers Orlebar Brown’s Griffon Trousers are an absolute necessity for summer travel. With a lightweight linen twill construction and adjustable waist tabs, it ensures a relaxed yet refined fit. Whether paired with a basic tee or a sophisticated button-down, these pants are a must-have for any sunny adventure. $375, shop now

Theory. Theory Curtis drawstring pants in fine linen These Theory pants offer a sleek, modern silhouette, with a tapered hem, and serve as a sophisticated canvas for those who want to cross from Santa Barbara to Bermuda in style. Expertly woven in Italy, it’s made from a blend of European-sourced linen, viscose made from cotton waste by-products and partially recycled elastane, adding a touch of environmental awareness to your look. $225, shop now

Faherty. Faherty Reserve All Season Linen Trousers Fitted with a comfy elasticated waistband and secure coconut button pocket, these Faherty pants are poised to become an unexpected summer romance that could turn into a year-round engagement. $248, Buy Now

NN07. NN07 Bill 1196 Pleated Linen Straight Trousers These straight linen pants subtly scream sophistication and versatility. Complete the look with sneakers for a casual Sunday brunch, or loafers and a blazer for a more formal party. $255, shop now

Frescobol Carioca. Frescobol Carioca Oscar Herringbone Pants Immerse yourself in an ocean of elegance with the Oscar pants from Frescobol Carioca. Flaunting a unique herringbone fabric and a slender silhouette, they promise to have you looking flawless from the weekday office to the weekend date at a country club. $295, shop now

Ralph Lauren. Ralph Lauren Violet Gregory Hand Cut Linen Trousers Crafted from breathable linen with a subtly tapered fit, Ralph Lauren Purple Label’s Gregory trousers are essential for the discerning, tailoring man looking to add an extra layer of sophistication to his summer wardrobe. $595, shop now

Canals. Canali Pants In Dusty Pink Silk And Linen Canali’s dusty rose linen and silk trousers are the epitome of casual luxury. Brilliant silk meets fine linen to give these pants a unique aesthetic, making them an irresistible choice for the style-conscious businessman. $825, shop now

Loewe. Loewe Linen Drawstring Trousers Paying homage to Paula’s Ibiza, a ’70s Balearic icon, Loewe’s drawstring linen trousers, available from Mr Porter, embody an effortlessly cultivated summer vibe. It’s part of the Spanish brand’s annual collection, named after the summer party staple for anyone looking to make a statement this season. $990, Buy Now

Brunello Cuccinelli. Brunello Cuccinelli Fresco relaxed fit linen and wool trousers with chalk stripes Hailing from the Italian town of Solomeo, these linen and wool trousers by Brunello Cuccinelli combine comfort and craftsmanship. With a pragmatic drawstring waist and tailored-inspired pleats, they deliver a contemporary silhouette, ensuring style never takes precedence over comfort. $1,695 shop now

Banana Republic. Banana Republic Linen and Cotton Slim Travel Pants A favorite of budget crowds, Banana Republic’s Traveler Pant returns with a blend of opulent Italian linen and breathable cotton blend. Designed with the stretch essential for premium comfort, they offer a snug fit meticulously tailored for the man on the go. $130, shop now

120% LINEN. Drawstring pants 120% Lino The 120% Lino drawstring pant is the epitome of enduring summer style. Crafted from European-sourced linen that softens and improves with wear and wash, these straight-leg pants offer unparalleled natural comfort and a chic design, ensuring your summer wardrobe is both comfortable and elegant. $350, shop now

