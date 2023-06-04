Fashion
No American man left with the loss of Frances Tiafoe
PARIS Frances Tiafoe has never ceased to be so close to extending her Roland-Garros match against Alexander Zverev: 12 times on Saturday evening, the American was two points away from forcing things to a fifth set.
Yet 12th seed Tiafoe never got any closer than that.
Instead, 22nd-seeded Zverev completed his 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-1, 7-6(5) victory after more than 3.5 hours at Court Philippe Chatrier to reach the fourth round. With Tiafoe out, none of the 16 USA men who were in the roster at the start of the tournament are still on the court.
I mean, for the majority of the game, I felt like I was in control, said Tiafoe, a 25-year-old from Maryland who fell 1-7 to Zverev.
It’s just hard, he said about half an hour after his loss was over, rubbing his face with his hand. I should be playing the fifth right now.
Two other American men lost earlier on Saturday: No. 9 seed Taylor Fritz and unranked Marcos Giron.
Number 23 Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina beat Fritz 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5, and Nicolas Jarry of Chile eliminated Giron 6-2, 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-3 .
There are three Americans left: #6 Coco Gauff, Sloane Stephens and Bernarda Pera.
This is the second year in a row that zero men from the United States will appear in the fourth round of Roland Garros. At least it represents a symbolic step back for the band after what seemed like a few breakthroughs at the last two majors.
For Tiafoe, getting to the fourth round is never the goal.
I want to win the trophy, he said.
Remember: no American has won a Grand Slam title since Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open.
But Tiafoe beat Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the US Open before advancing to the semi-finals last September, the first time in 16 years that the host country had a representative in the men’s last four at Flushing Meadows.
Then, at the Australian Open in January, Tommy Paul, Sebastian Korda and Ben Shelton became the first trio of Americans in the men’s quarterfinals in Melbourne since 2000. Paul took it a step beyond, to the semi-finals.
After that came this benchmark: 10 Americans have been ranked in the ATP Top 50, which last happened in June 1995.
On Saturday, after sidelining an overhand volley, he leaned over the net for a moment in disbelief. Tiafoe served for the fourth set at 5-3, but couldn’t close the deal.
In this match, and the next, and later too, including at 5-all in the tiebreaker, he would be two points away from owning that set.
Each time, Zverev claimed the next point. When Tiafoe sent a forehand wide to end it, Zverev let out two big screams. Then the two, who have been friends for about 15 years, met for a warm embrace at the net, and Zverev placed his hand on Tiafoe’s head.
He’s one of my best friends on tour, said Zverev, a German who has twice reached the semi-finals on clay in Paris, but on the court I try to win.
At the 2022 French Open, Zverev tore ligaments in his right ankle while facing Nadal in the semi-finals and had to stop.
It was definitely the toughest year of my life, for sure,” Zverev said. I love tennis more than anything.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2023/06/04/french-open-2023-no-american-men-left-with-frances-tiafoe-loss/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Top offenses Noles will face in 2023
- No American man left with the loss of Frances Tiafoe
- Taste the space food of the future
- Learn about smart manufacturing at NECC | News
- Officials watch for signs of bird flu in wild and domestic herds
- Nathan Redmond interview: Living through the Türkiye earthquake and looking back at sloping Southampton
- Trumps Numerous Legal Troubles Give Him Credibility, Says GOP Representative Ken Buck – Rolling Stone
- China defends interception of US destroyer in Taiwan Strait
- Directors Guild and Hollywood Studios reach historic tentative agreement on new 3-year deal
- Neo4j and Google Vertex AI Hands-on Workshop Tickets, Thursday, June 15, 2023, 12:00 PM
- China defends US warship in Taiwan Strait
- Summer surge in mpox vaccination: Shot