Helen Mirren looks amazing in a glamorous pink dress at the Ora! Film Festival in Italy

Helen Mirren looked stunning in a dazzling pink dress as she attended the Ora! Sunday Film Festival in Monopoli, Italy.

The actress, 77, dressed to impress in a glamorous maxi dress which featured silver glittering discs strewn across it.

Her garment cinched her at the waist with a small sparkly band and pulled on dramatic flared sleeves.

She stayed comfy in a pair of white open-toed sandals and accessorized with a pair of large silver hoop earrings.

Helen styled her long, silver tresses pushed back into a coordinating pink headband as they cascaded over her shoulders.

The 1923 star flashed her gorgeous smile for the cameras as she posed at the film festival.

It comes after Helen cut a relaxed figure as she left Nice airport last month after attending the opening night of the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Her hair had returned to its usual silver hue, just a day after debuting a dramatic new blue dye job at the premiere of Jeanne du Barry.

Just the day before, she showed off her unique sense of style by perfectly matching the color of her quirky new outfit to her gorgeous dress.

Helen looked sensational in the bodycon dress which boasted a plunging neckline and a sculpted skirt.

The L’Oral ambassador swept her freshly dyed locks into a Marie Antoinette-style pouf, to match the film’s French historical theme, as she posed with a fan who said ‘It’s worth it’ – the famous hair brand slogan.

Accentuating her features with makeup, she completed the look with a diamond necklace and matching earrings.

She completed the look with a pair of towering Remy Platforms: Silver Suede & Snake from luxury brand Sole Bliss which retailed for $199.

She later wore a champagne and silver Luna clutch from luxury brand Aspinal of London, complete with a pearl bracelet and priced at £1,250.

Helen styled her long, silver tresses pushed back into a coordinating pink headband and held a sign for 'Save The Olives' – a non-profit organization fighting the outbreak of Xylella Fastidiosa in Puglia, southern Italy