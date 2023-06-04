French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic exclusive – “the best I’ve felt since the Australian Open”





Novak Djokovic has sent a warning to his French Open rivals, insisting he feels the best I've felt since the Australian Open as he chases a historic 23rd Grand Grand title Slam. Djokovic ousted Juan Pablo Varillas in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals at Roland-Garros and is just three wins away from the title in Paris. He seems to be improving as the tournament progresses, and if there were any concerns about his fitness after he withdrew from the Madrid Open with injury in April, he dismissed them with a comfortable victory on Varillas. Great energy on the pitch from the public and myself. I really enjoyed it, Djokovic told Eurosport exclusively. Best performance so far in the tournament, coming in at exactly the right time, entering week two, playing another quarter-final where it's going to get tougher. I love the way I play and I feel, and I'm looking forward to a new challenge. Djokovic started the 2023 season in spectacular fashion by winning his 22nd major at the Australian Open, despite a hamstring problem. But after losing in the semi-finals to Daniil Medvedev at the Dubai Tennis Championships, Djokovic was barred from participating in the 'Sunshine Swing' Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami because he was not allowed to enter the United States. United because of his Covid. -19 vaccination status. After a six-week break, Djokovic returned to action in Monte Carlo but lost in the second round to Lorenzo Musetti, later recounting how "terrible" he felt. However, that all feels like a distant memory now. Djokovic continued: I feel better than in the last two months. In the past seven to ten days I have felt the best since the Australian Open. It's fine, I just have to keep going and not allow myself to think too far ahead, but I'm on the right track. As the Eurosport game reported: "Djokovic reached the first set 6-3, smashing the Peruvian No.1 twice on his way. "He was also largely quiet in the second set, as he used his dominant serve to earn two set points to close at 6-2, giving up just four unforced errors. "As he tried to run for an even bigger margin of victory in the third set, Djokovic executed a deep drop shot that demonstrated the gaping chasm of quality between the pair, leaving Varillas to serve just to stay in the game. While he obliged, he couldn't resist Djokovic more than that. "The victory gave Djokovic a record 17th quarter-final at Roland Garros, one more than Rafael Nadal. "The 36-year-old will face Karen Khachanov after his four-set victory over Lorenzo Sonego."

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.com/tennis/roland-garros/2023/french-open-2023-novak-djokovic-exclusive-the-best-ive-felt-since-the-australian-open_sto9641875/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

