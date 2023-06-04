Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff flaunts tattooed body in white knit dress





Ella Emhoff is a proud designer. The daughter-in-law of Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States, took to Instagram to show off her tattooed body in a ‘hot dress’. “I can’t even lie, I just made a sexy dress,” she captioned the post, which featured a series of photos of herself in the cream knit dress that hugged her figure and let her legs shine. arm tattoos. “That back drape is amazing,” one follower commented as others praised her for her “hot” look and couldn’t believe it was all knit. The 24-year-old has at least 18 tattoos, including a cow on her left arm, a birthday cake and flowerpot, and a smiley face made of eggs and bacon. Talk to Garagein 2021, she revealed that she had started getting inked during the pandemic: “I did the classic: I did my dog’s name, and I did a little flower. I recently made my first big boy: [a] salmon fish with a flower coming out of its mouth.” The fashion student made her New York Fashion Week debut as a designer last spring. Although she’s a familiar face on the runway, the star is also the founder of a fashion-forward knitwear brand called Ella Likes To Knit and she celebrated her eponymous brand’s first pop-up by hosting an event at Spring Studios. MORE: Ella Emhoff makes a splash in a Baywatch-style swimsuit Ella is close to Kamala, whom she calls ‘Momala’ Friends flocked from all over Manhattan to witness the colorful affair, which featured the star’s designs formed in her Brooklyn studio. Talk to vogueElla said: “I started out as an artist, and now I’m in fashion and having a show doesn’t make sense to me. I need it to be an immersive experience. I have a very clear vision of where and how my knitwear exists, and I feel like that’s the only way to translate that.” © Bryan Bedder Ella Emhoff Hosts the ‘Ella Emhoff Loves To Knit Pop-Up’ During NYFW: The Shows 2023 Ella has also appeared on several NYFW shows, including Loewe and Stella McCartney. For the Thom Browne Fall/Winter 2023 show on day five of New York Fashion Week, which welcomed Queen Latifah, Penn Badgley, Anna Wintour and Tommy Dorfman through its doors, Ella dressed in a sheer skirt ensemble charcoal stripes – a style that has become synonymous with the American brand’s heritage. MORE: Kamala Harris celebrates exciting news involving her stepdaughter Ella MORE:Kamala Harris’ home is even more inviting than the Obamas’ inside © Kristy Sparrow Ella Emhoff walks the Cecilie Bahnsen Womenswear Fall Winter show in Paris Vice President Harris married fellow lawyer Doug Emhoff in 2014 after they first met through a mutual friend on a blind date in 2013. Doug was previously married to the American film producer Kerstin Emhoff, but the former couple divorced after 16 years together. They share two children, Ella and Cole, 28. Cole and Ella are very supportive of Kamala, having joined her on her campaign trail in 2020 and celebrating Joe Biden’s election victory with her; they call it ‘Momala’. Cole also has a successful career, working for Plan B Entertainment in the film industry and he is engaged to his longtime partner Greenley Littlejohn. Read moreHELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

