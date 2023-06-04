



Team USA women won the FIBA ​​3×3 World Cup on Sunday in Vienna, claiming their first world gold medal since 2014 with a 16-12 win over France. The men of Team USA won the silver medal in heartbreaking fashion, losing a 3×3 lead to Serbia as Jimmer Fredette missed a potential winner before the USA lost 21-19. Hailey Van Lith, a Louisville star who recently traded to join national champion LSU, had seven points and six rebounds in the title game. Cierra Burdick, a former Tennessee star, also scored seven points with six rebounds in the final as the Americans played solid defense against the French, who went 0 of 12 on 2-point shot attempts. The USA men were looking to reclaim the World Cup title they last won in 2019. Serbia dominate the world stage in this event, having now won five of the last six World Cups, which are played every two years. Fredette scored 10 points in the final and made four 2-pointers, which are shots from behind the arc. The 3×3 match is played first until 21 or whichever team is leading at the end of the 10-minute game clock. Team USA had a 19-15 lead at one point and Fredette eyed a 2-pointer who would have won the title but missed. Dylan Travis, a veteran 3×3 player whose full-time job is teaching in Omaha, Nebraska, scored five points in the title match. Canyon Barry, the son of Rick Barry who also played in Florida, scored four goals. Serbia were led by Dejan Majstorovic, the most decorated player in 3×3 World Cup history, who scored seven points and made three 2-pointers. The men and women of the American team have secured their place in next year’s Olympic qualifying tournament in Paris. In 2021, the women of the USA team won the first-ever Olympic 3×3 gold medal in Tokyo. Lativa won the men’s gold.

