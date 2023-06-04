The First Lady of Florida sends a strong message with a bold fashion choice | world news





Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis made a bold political fashion statement during her husband, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign. Casey DeSantis, center, the wife of presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, stands in front of the bus for her husband’s super PAC, Never Back Down, at US Sen. Joni Ernest’s Roast and Ride, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Hannah Fingerhut)(AP) Sporting a black leather jacket emblazoned with the phrase “Where woke will die” and an outline of Florida with an alligator on the back, Casey showed his support for Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign pledge to fight ideology “awakened”. Casey DeSantis showcasing her bold political fashion statement. (Image credit: Tanya Noury) The striking outfit caught the eye at a charity biker rally in Des Moines, Iowa, where the couple was in attendance. Governor DeSantis, known for his strong opposition to the “revival”, reiterated his commitment to the cause during a speech to his supporters at the event. He said: We will make war on revival, promising to fight it in education, business and the halls of Congress. We will fight revival in education, we will fight revival in business, we will fight in the halls of Congress, Florida Governor said. With passion and determination, DeSantis expressed his refusal to surrender to what he called the “awakening crowd.” The 42-year-old DeSantis’ attire has drawn comparisons to the controversial jacket worn by former first lady Melania Trump while visiting migrant children in Texas in 2018. Melania’s $39 green hooded Zara jacket featured the phrase “I really don’t care, do I?” on the reverse, sparking debates about its meaning and whether it reflected his indifference to the plight of detained children or served as a response to media attacks on his family. The rally in Des Moines featured several Republican candidates, including Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott. Notably, former US President Trump was absent from the event. The 44-year-old governor of Florida has been actively fighting the “revival” for years. READ ALSO| | US Treasury set to unleash bond tsunami, Wall Street warns of market unpreparedness In December 2021, Ron DeSantis announced the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (Stop WOKE) Act, a legislative proposal to continue his efforts to ban critical race theory and The New York Times’ 1619 Project in schools. from Florida. His dedication to opposing “revival” also led him to indefinitely suspend Democratic State’s Attorney Andrew Warren after Warren pledged not to prosecute abortion seekers or providers in August 2022. As the campaign trail continues, the DeSantis duo’s efforts to combat “woke” ideology will no doubt remain a focal point, reflecting their dedication to their political agenda and principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/floridas-first-lady-makes-bold-fashion-statement-against-woke-ideology-on-campaign-trail-101685841576519.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos