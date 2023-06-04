Paige DeSorbo shines in her blush bridesmaid dress (PHOTOS)





Whether she’s a guest or a member of a bridal party, Paige DeSorbo always delivers beautiful wedding looks. How to watch Show summer house on Bravo Mondays at 9/8c and the next day on Peacock. catch up Bravo app. THE summer house The actor traveled to upstate New York this weekend to attend the nuptials of good pals Katie Blakeman and Cam Smith. Held at Saratoga National Golf Club, the June 3 celebration found Paige continuing her pretty days in pink as she dazzled in a blush bridesmaid dress by Jenny Yoo. Paige showed off the lovely design in a handful of Instagram Stories in which she was seen posing alongside her Southern Charm boyfriend, Craig Conover. A few snaps captured the Bravo couple standing next to an outdoor swimming pool as a gust of wind caught Craigs’ hair. Paige was clearly amused by the snapas which she captioned, Great hair chicken. Paige and Craig’s wedding looks take the cake The fashion writer/influencer also shared a sweet photo of her and Craig at the wedding reception, giving fans a closer look at her long bridesmaid dress. The satin design featured a scooped strapless neckline, a boned bodice, princess seam and a slim skirt with an alluring leg slit. Paige accessorized the dress with a matching tennis bracelet and necklace as well as peep toe heels. It was a chic, timeless look that paired perfectly with Craigs classic ensemble, which consisted of a tailored black suit with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black oxfords. Paiges’ other bridesmaids wore dresses in the same blush color and fabric, but chose distinct necklines that showed off their personal styles. Everything from v-necks and cowl necks to spaghetti straps and one-shoulder designs were represented. Paige and Craig disagree on their ‘dream wedding’ Since going official in 2021, Paige and Craig have attended many weddings together and looked gorgeous every time. During an exclusive 2022 meet-and-greet with Bravo Insider, the couple confirmed that they’re both ready to get married and have already discussed their nuptial celebration. Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover talk together about moving, kids and their future We talked about what our wedding, if we were to have a wedding, what it would be like, Paige admitted. We don’t agree on anything. Not a single thing. Craig said his dream wedding would be a week-long event in the Bahamas where everyone would be barefoot. Do I look like a bride wearing no shoes? Paige asked rhetorically, before describing her vision for marriage. I want mine to literally be the Met Gala. I want it to be so dark that people are afraid of it. I just want it to be royal and in a castle somewhere. “Okay, castle,” Craig replied. “Maybe I’ll find a castle on an island somewhere.

