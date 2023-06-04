



VIENNA, Austria (AP) The United States beat France 16-12 to win the gold medal at the Women’s World Cup 3-on-3 on Sunday, while Serbia prevented a U.S. sweep by rallying to beat the United States 21-19 in the men’s title. game. It was the third World Cup title for American women and their first since 2014. Cierra Burdick, part of the World Cup team that won gold for the United States in 2014, scored seven points for the Americans in the final. LSU guard Hailey Van Lith also scored seven goals in the title game for the United States, which placed only seventh at the World Cup last year. Incredible, Burdick said. Amazing. Last year, I was super disappointed with our performance in the World Cup. I don’t even want to talk about last year. I’m so happy to be here, to bounce back like this, with this staff, with this team. The US, lost their first match of the tournament to Canada, then won seven in a row to win the gold medal. Their journey began with pool wins over Hungary, Mongolia and the Czech Republic, followed by a play-off win over Japan, a quarter-final win over Austria and finally a victory against China in the semi-finals. This team has come such a long way, Van Lith said. Linnae Harper and Cameron Brink joined Burdick and Van Lith on the US roster; 3v3 teams have only four players. It’s just crazy, Brink said. This is my first time doing this, so I’m extremely grateful that 3 on 3 USA Basketball is giving me a chance to do this. First time, can’t do better. In the men’s final, the United States had a 19-15 lead before Serbia, who have won gold in six of eight World Cups, scored the final six points. Jimmer Fredette, Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox and Dylan Travis were on the list of American men. It was the third World Cup medal for the United States, which won gold in 2019 and silver in 2016. Serbia finished the tournament with a 7–0 record; the American men went 6-1. The experience was amazing, said Fredette. We had a great tournament. We were where we wanted to be. The story continues The American men failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 3-on-3, and Fredette said World Cup silver was another step towards Paris in 2024. It would only get better, said Fredette. The Associated Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.style.yahoo.com/usa-basketball-wins-womens-gold-173352813.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos