GMA’s Deborah Roberts stuns in low-cut dress as she sips champagne in ‘first ever polo match’ with hubby Al Roker





DEBORAH Roberts turned heads in a low-cut dress in her first-ever polo match. The Good Morning America correspondent was joined by her husband, Al Roker, and friends. 8 Good Morning America’s Deborah Roberts stunned in a low-cut dress in her first polo match Credit: Instagram/debrobertsabc 8 Deborah and her husband, Al Roker, attended their first polo match and dressed to the nines Credit: Instagram/alroker 8 They met friends, including Gayle King Credit: Instagram/alroker On Saturday, Deborah posted Pictures to her Instagram showing how much fun she had. The 62-year-old wore a long sleeveless dress for the game. She wore a pink ruffled jacket over it, but appeared to have taken it off later that day. Deborah was accessorized with a huge orange and pink slouch hat, as well as a ring and earrings. She also had tan peep toe heels. As for Al, he wore a light purple suit and a purple fedora with brown dress shoes. Deborah captioned the post, “My very first polo match…it did not disappoint.” “A chilly day but with @veuveclicquotflux, who knew. The champagne we served at our wedding 28 years ago. So much fun, so much to see.” Most read in Entertainment She finished: “And we bumped into our buddies… A great outing with my love, Al.” DEBORAH’S DAY In the first photo, Deborah sat with Al and Gayle King during the game. The second shot had them smiling with professional polo player, Ignacio Figueras and his wife, Delfina Blaquier. 8 Deborah and Al meet professional polo players, Ignacio Figueras and his wife, Delfina Blaquier Credit: Instagram/alroker 8 Al wore a light purple suit and fedora for the event Credit: Instagram / Deborah Roberts Deborah also showed off the Veuve Clicquot champagne that everyone was served. She then snapped photos with friends and people she met along the way, including Today Show contributor Ally Love. There were a few photos and videos from the actual match, as well as solo photos of her and Al. AL’S DAY OUT Al is recovering from a second knee replacement operation, which he just underwent in May. It was one of the first outings he had attended since his operation. The meteorologist also posted photos of their day on his Instagram account. “Since my doctor wouldn’t let me travel to Kansas cCty to support @bigslickkc, we went to @veuveclicquot and hung out with husband and wife polo players…” he captioned the post. job. “So much fun watching the games!” Al posted the same photos as Deborah, except he added just one posing together in the tent. 8 Deborah showed off her toned arms in her sleeveless dress and wore a slouch hat Credit: Instagram / Deborah Roberts 8 It was Al’s first big event since his second knee replacement surgery in May Credit: Getty 8 Deborah wears stylish looks on and off screen and usually shares her daily workout online Credit: Instagram/debrobertsabc

