Customers congregate in front of Mount Sinai’s Merrily Couture; say the prom dresses were not received in time





Frustrated customers protested a Mount Sinai business on Sunday after they said they paid for prom dresses but did not receive them on time. The group says they’ve waited months to receive their dresses from the Merrily Couture boutique, some of which cost thousands of dollars, but have yet to receive them or get any sort of help from the from the store owner. “It’s terrible. It’s not fair,” Courtney Brown said. The 18-year-old Nesconset resident said she paid $1,100 for a Jovani dress in January to wear to her prom. The big dance is just four days away, but Courtney Brown said store owner Merrily Ottomanelli still hasn’t delivered the dress. “Prom should be so exciting. Like it’s something exciting and it’s not fair for all of this to happen,” Courtney Brown said. “Merrily won’t call you back,” her grandmother Fran Brown said. She said she tried repeatedly to get answers and the $1,100 refund from Ottomanelli. “It’s supposed to be a magical moment and she’s stealing all those precious moments from us because she stole the dress,” Fran Brown said. Kim Ledda of Miller Place said she paid $600 for her daughter’s prom dress at Merrily Couture last year and was heartbroken. “My daughter didn’t get her dress. Up all night before prom crying,” Ledda said. These are not the first complaints against Merrily Couture. Previous customers have told similar stories of paying for dresses and then having to scramble to replace them. “Most of us have to scramble for money, work really hard to get the first dress and now you have to pay for a second one?” said Sayville resident Andrea Lafata. News 12 Long Island tried to get Ottomanelli’s version of the story, but a Merrily Couture employee said she was unavailable for comment. During the protest, someone from the store called the police about the protesters, but the officers said they were peaceful. Customers said this protest was just the beginning. Several are suing Ottomanelli in small claims court. They say they have also filed police reports and complaints with the Better Business Bureau and the state attorney general’s office. “We need to make sure it doesn’t do that again. It needs to be shut down,” Fran Brown said. Ottomanelli’s lawyer, John Ray, released a statement for News 12 Long Island: “Merrily has been in business for many years and has served several thousand good customers. It appears there have been some difficulties with late deliveries. Merrily has assured me that anyone who wants a refund will receive one. Anyone who wants a dress that arrived before an event’s wear-in date can have it. And if they want, they can come and pick a different dress from the rack or get a refund. Protest is a form of pressure by the media intermediary as a way to target the business and advertise itself.”

