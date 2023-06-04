Fashion
Brook Brothers fashion brands turnaround under CEO Ken Ohashi
Bastian’s first stop was the extensive Brooks Brothers archives, where he selected 30 vintage pieces to put up for sale, reigniting interest in the brand and tapping into Gen Z’s obsession with nostalgia. Michael really respects Brooks Brothers, Ohashi says. You can’t manufacture that love and respect. He dove into the archives and they really inspired him.
Refreshing the design is one thing, but reversing the course of the company is another. Ohashi bravely answers my questions about what went wrong at the retailer. We ignored the needs of the customer, he says. Brooks Brothers is synonymous with success and success in many ways. We are at every wedding, graduation, promotion. But we lost the narrative somehow. We must therefore return to the soul of the brand in this way.
We are seeing a return to brands that are cleaned, that are polished. So it’s the right time for us.
Ken Ohashi
He has big goals for the company, including improving the retail experience and investing in staff training. Buying a suit is an investment and you want to feel supported, he says.
For me, it’s about the pursuit of greatness, Ohashi said, laughing to himself. I want it to be a billion dollar company, and right now we’re kind of shy. We have 150 stores, I want to get to 225. International represents 34% of our business, I would like to increase that. We have a good lead and the organization is moving in the right direction.
The brand is also investing in overseas markets, returning to Australia through a wholesale relationship with David Jones and through its own e-commerce channel. Outside of the United States, China and Japan are important markets.
While sportswear and wardrobe casualness have become trends following the outbreak of COVID-19, Ohashi is keen to offer so much more. [Casual wear] is part of the business, and we’ve been pivoting in that direction for [the height of] COVID, he says.
And yes, fit and comfort are the two biggest considerations for our customers. At some point, however, everyone returns to work. We are seeing a return to brands that are cleaned, that are polished. So it’s the right time for us.
The current trend towards understated luxury also suits Brooks Brothers. Catalyzed by TV series like Succession and seen on the catwalks of Miu Miu, Stella McCartney, Thom Browne and many more, now is the time for sleek, understated and thoughtful garments such as tailored suits and shirts, free of logos and embellishments.
Ohashi understands that the timing is on his side and that of Brooks Brothers.
We’re in a time where people want clothes that aren’t too picky, not too much, he says. They want to look neat and put together, but they also want to be comfortable. I think we’re very lucky that this is exactly what we do, and always have done, at Brooks Brothers.
That’s great for someone inside the company to say, but for Ohashi, perhaps the biggest overhaul is how customers see Brooks Brothers. And although the house under those coats of paint is still intact, it needs a renovation. The Brooks Brothers idea of masculinity seems terribly out of sync with this post-me world too and Ohashi knows it.
Brooks Brothers is a multigenerational brand, he says. We’re talking about grandfathers passing on their jackets, men talking about their fathers taking them to the store for the first time. But, he says, its fastest-growing demographic is millennials, and 15% of the company is female. We don’t try to walk away from our [traditional] customers, but we don’t want to exclude anyone.
Ohashi himself is Japanese-American, gay, and the father of 11-year-old twins. I’m not the person you think of when you think of the CEO of Brooks Brothers, he says.
Seventy years ago, I might not have been welcome in a Brooks Brothers store. But I’m here. I think it shows that you can always start over.
