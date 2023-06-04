AGAIN CHAMPION! – California Golden Bears Athletics

WEST WINDSOR, NJ, The No. 1 California Golden Bears repeated as Intercollegiate Rowing Association (IRA) national champions, as the eighth varsity won their Grand Final at Mercer Lake on Sunday morning. The title marks the 19th for the program, the second for the head coach of Cal Scott Frandsen (2022, ’23), and is the 103rd all-time national championship for Cal Athletics. Additionally, the Bears won the trophies in all four events for the first time in program history en route to winning the James Ten Eyck Memorial Trophy – awarded to the team’s points winner – for the first time since 2016. Cal finished with 288 points, a perfect score from Ten Eyck.

It was also the first time Cal had won back-to-back national titles since winning four in a row from 1999-2002.

“What an amazing day and week for the team,” Frandsen said. “Over the past two years the main idea has been to build the best and deepest team possible. And what a statement to that today. That every boat wins, that’s a merit for all the guys who have raced today. And when the pressure was on and they needed their best race, every boat made it right. It’s also an honor for the 25 or so guys who are back on campus or at the home that aren’t there. They pushed that depth all the way through the team, so it’s just an amazing day for the crews that raced and a statement for the team as a whole.”

In the race for the Varsity Challenge Cup, Cal was in the lead early and took a two-spot lead over Yale by 500 meters. At the halfway mark, the Bears’ lead quickly grew to almost full length over Washington, who took second place. Cal continued to push and generate a slight open water lead in the final 750 yards, but Washington fell back a few seats. In the end, the Bears’ pace proved too much and they were able to finish a half length ahead of the Huskies in 5:31.716 to secure the national championship.

“The varsity eight is the flagship and the group that I had the most confidence in. It’s a special group,” Frandsen said. It was such an honor and a privilege to train and guide them. But there was such confidence in this crew that no matter what happened throughout the race, they took control, they pushed it. They got closer in their movements and took control of the race. In that third 500 and going into the fourth 500, when Washington backed up on them, they very clearly backed up together, backed off and decided they were going to win the race. We have already spoken at this time of a question asked, we must be the hardest crew and the most together. And I think they really went and did it. I’m so proud of them and proud of the whole team.”

In the battle for the Kennedy Challenge Cup, second Cal University got off to a strong start and didn’t look back. The Bears took a half-boat lead in the first 250 yards, extended it to a full 500 yards, and held their distance to 1,000 yards. Cal didn’t let go and didn’t give anyone a chance to climb, and was able to control the entire race, finishing three seconds over Washington in a time of 5:39.600.

“The second university just had an absolutely perfect run,” Frandsen said. “They fired fast and dominated from the start and completely controlled the race. I’m really proud of these guys for still performing under pressure. So happy for everyone in this boat. There are guys like Fred Roper Elliot Kemp and Balthazar Issa who have been at it for three or four years, and for them to get that result in their last race for Cal, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

In the race for the Steward Cup, the Bears’ third college came out on top in exhilarating fashion. The race was fairly even from the start, but Cal and Washington took an early lead over the field at the 500-meter mark. The Bears took a three-spot advantage over the Huskies in the second 500. Harvard then made an effort to move into second place in the third 500 meters and was just four spots behind Cal. The Bears held their lead with 750 yards to go, but Harvard made another push to shoot even with 500 yards to go. It was anyone’s race at the time, but Cal surged hard in the final 10 to hang on for the win, less than a second over Harvard, in 5:42.220.

“For third varsity, it was about building every time we came out and raising the bar,” Cal’s assistant coach said. brandon shald said. “Throughout the season every day was a little bit better and I just preached to the boys that it was all about maximum effort on the last day. It’s like fireworks for the season and it was the grand finale. All season we ran the first 1,000 meters with a focus on power and pace, so that we had the opportunity to run the last 1,000 meters and say that it’s time to go. I think they did everything right that day. It was the first time that we had, from start to finish, exactly what we needed that day , and I think the result shows it.”

Bears team 4 won the Eric Will Trophy on Saturday.

Cal by the numbers

103 total national championships for Cal Athletics

19 IRA National Championships

17 Pac-12 Men’s Rowing Championships

3 IRA National Championships for Scott Frandsen (assistant coach in 2016)

3 James Ten Eyck commemorative trophies

Results

Grand Final V8+

1. California – 05:31.716

2.Washington – 05:32.960

3. Princeton – 05:34.882

4.Yale-05:36.954

5. Syracuse – 05:38.172

6. Northeast – 05:43.180

Grand Final 2V8+

1. California – 05:39.600

2.Washington – 05:42.070

3.Yale-05:42.310

4. Havard – 05:45.410

5. Dartmouth – 05:48.870

6. Brown – 05:50.790

Grand Final 3V8+

1. California – 05:42.220

2. Havard – 05:42.600

3. Washington- 05:47.130

4. Dartmouth 5:50.390

5.Yale-05:52.210

6. Brown – 05:54.540

Grand Final V4+ (from Saturday)

1. California – 07:04.781

2. Temple – 07:06.789

3. Dartmouth – 07:07.869

4. ADJUSTMENT – 07:09.011

5. Navy – 07:11.161

6. Northeast – 07:21.413

Compositions

V8+

Coxswain – Luca Viera

Stroke – Iwan Hadfield

7 – Angus Dawson

6 – Tim Roth

5 – Ollie Maclean

4 – Gennaro de Mauro

3 – Gus Rodriguez

2 – Fredrik Breuer

Bow – Crouching Campbell

2V8+

Coxswain – Nature’s Iliad

Stroke – Tommy Barrel

7 – Elliott Kemp

6 – Tobias Kristensen

5 – Fred Roper

4 – Balthazar Issa

3 – Matthew Gallagher

2 – Daton Wolfaardt

Bow – Wilson Morton

3V8+

Coxswain – Ethan Nghiem

Stroke – Dan Bradbury

7 – keith ryan

6- Alex Baroni

5 – Matthew Waddell

4 – Thomas Heerding

3 – Luciano Andreuccitti

2 – Tyler Kurt

Bow – pablo moreno

4V+

Coxswain – Savannah Adamo

4 – Bret Holt

3 – Harry Manton

2 – Henry Furrer

1 – Joshua Anderson

