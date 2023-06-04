Fashion
Britain’s Got Talent 2023: Amanda Holden wears a bright dress for the final
Amanda Holden has the right idea amid the cost of living crisis.
Want to save money on your electricity bills? Just light up your clothes instead.
The BGT judge, 52, looked stunning in a silver dress as she took the stage for the final with fellow panelists Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.
At first, it looked like a regular (well, very expensive) mini dress covered in diamonds and accessorized with matching jewelry.
However, when Amanda revealed her outfit to her social media followers, they were in for a real surprise.
Sharing a video on her Instagram Story, Amanda started off in the dark before snapping her fingers and, like magic, her skirt lit up!
If the ITV studio has a power cut at any time, we know who they will call.
Along with her sparkly strapless dress, Amanda also wore a chunky clear plastic necklace with matching bracelets.
She wore her blonde tresses in effortless waves and opted for natural yet glamorous makeup.
Judge is no stranger to pushing the boundaries when it comes to fashion.
For the 2023 BGT Semi-Finals, she pulled out all the stops, wowing viewers with backless numbers and even a skin-tight yellow latex dress.
It’s no secret that her outfit choices have caused a stir over the years, with real complaints sent to Ofcom on his racy look.
But, Amanda refuses to be tamed.
Speaking ahead of series 16, the TV personality said she had no idea what the fuss was about.
She also joked that Simon and Bruno had more skin than her.
Man boobs, with your [Simon] undone and him [Bruno] remove the clothes. I don’t like Ofcom complaining about me this year, please.
Newcomer Bruno, 67, was then quick to defend Amanda and simply encouraged her to show it.
I don’t understand this complaint, he said.
She is a beautiful woman, they are beautiful women. What is the problem?
Amanda also previously pointed out that fellow BGT judge Alesha never receives the same criticism she does with her daring dresses.
I Can See Your Voice star added toThe sun: Alesha gets away with wearing bikinis, but I don’t seem to. It’s weird.
With shows where there are strong women on a panel, it is unfortunately inevitable that they will be judged on what they wear.
And just in case anyone was wondering, Amandas’ outfits are, in fact, approved before the cameras start rolling.
She said everything she wears is checked by an empowering producer and she hasn’t been told she can’t wear something yet!
Watch Britains Got Talent on ITVX.
You have a story?
If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. .
MORE: Queens Sir Brian May gives Britains Got Talent star Harry Churchill, 11, the surprise of a lifetime inviting the guitarist to play with him
MORE: Britains Got Talent viewers claim Tonikaku was robbed after failing final
|
Sources
2/ https://metro.co.uk/2023/06/04/britains-got-talent-2023-amanda-holden-rocks-light-up-dress-for-final-18895180/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Spider-Man actor praises SS Rajamoulis RRR
- Gods of Tennis explores a fierce story about the epic battles that turned tennis upside down | Television
- Britain’s Got Talent 2023: Amanda Holden wears a bright dress for the final
- Nevada lawmakers consider state funding for athletics stadium
- The nation is urged to strengthen its traditions
- Growing Georgia Trump’s Election Investigation, Explained
- Did the McConaissance ruin the 2014 Best Actor Oscar race? Investigation
- A future planning scheme to keep Bedlam alive
- Weekend briefing: Pride month kicks off, Balenciaga attempts a comeback and non-precious jewelry continues to climb
- Local Couple Open Altitude Trampoline Park in Paso Robles
- A Beginner’s Guide to Implementing New Technology in Your Class | THE Campus Learn, Share, Connect
- A 5.4-magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia