Britain’s Got Talent 2023: Amanda Holden wears a bright dress for the final

Amanda Holden has the right idea amid the cost of living crisis.

Want to save money on your electricity bills? Just light up your clothes instead.

The BGT judge, 52, looked stunning in a silver dress as she took the stage for the final with fellow panelists Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.

At first, it looked like a regular (well, very expensive) mini dress covered in diamonds and accessorized with matching jewelry.

However, when Amanda revealed her outfit to her social media followers, they were in for a real surprise.

Sharing a video on her Instagram Story, Amanda started off in the dark before snapping her fingers and, like magic, her skirt lit up!

If the ITV studio has a power cut at any time, we know who they will call.

Along with her sparkly strapless dress, Amanda also wore a chunky clear plastic necklace with matching bracelets.

She wore her blonde tresses in effortless waves and opted for natural yet glamorous makeup.

Judge is no stranger to pushing the boundaries when it comes to fashion.

For the 2023 BGT Semi-Finals, she pulled out all the stops, wowing viewers with backless numbers and even a skin-tight yellow latex dress.

It’s no secret that her outfit choices have caused a stir over the years, with real complaints sent to Ofcom on his racy look.

But, Amanda refuses to be tamed.

Speaking ahead of series 16, the TV personality said she had no idea what the fuss was about.

She also joked that Simon and Bruno had more skin than her.

Man boobs, with your [Simon] undone and him [Bruno] remove the clothes. I don’t like Ofcom complaining about me this year, please.



Newcomer Bruno, 67, was then quick to defend Amanda and simply encouraged her to show it.

I don’t understand this complaint, he said.

She is a beautiful woman, they are beautiful women. What is the problem?

Amanda also previously pointed out that fellow BGT judge Alesha never receives the same criticism she does with her daring dresses.



I Can See Your Voice star added toThe sun: Alesha gets away with wearing bikinis, but I don’t seem to. It’s weird.

With shows where there are strong women on a panel, it is unfortunately inevitable that they will be judged on what they wear.

And just in case anyone was wondering, Amandas’ outfits are, in fact, approved before the cameras start rolling.

She said everything she wears is checked by an empowering producer and she hasn’t been told she can’t wear something yet!

Watch Britains Got Talent on ITVX.

