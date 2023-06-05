Creatives in practice: Chuckie Online x Tazer Black – PAUSE Online

Speaking of pheromones, when’s the last time you felt that? 👀

Tasers: The definition gives the impression that it’s only the smell that attracts you to someone, but it’s a combination of things. I had a moment when I was looking at a girl and as I approached her, she smelled good to me. It made me want to talk to him. Yeah, so I mean, when was the last time, you know, honestly, yesterday.

As I approached her and she shook my hand, I didn’t want to let go. Obviously, the closer I got, the more I didn’t overdo it. I just said Give me the IG and it’s done.

chuckie: Yeah, for me, I would say probably as recent as maybe about a week and a half ago. There were a few things that actually got to me, well, the first thing was, and I’ve talked about this before, but I’m very drawn to it, was to hear this lady speak passionately about something. It was down to the smallest detail. And she taught me things. I began to find myself very attracted to this woman. On top of that was the walk. There was a certain form of confidence in this march. But again, she spoke with such confidence in what she knew when she taught me and from there I was like, yeah, that’s me. I can easily attach it to a song.

What made you feel this type of rhythm?

Tasers: Yeah. So funny. We have an episode we were talking about sex appeal.

chuckie: You know when someone walks into a room, and there’s some level of eye contact, and it sounds crazy because at that moment you don’t really realize what’s going on but you just enjoy it . And it’s only now if you ask me to explain it, it’s like, okay, I’m starting to understand why I’m just lost in essence.

Tasers: You see when you say that, yeah, it reminds me of you watching anime? (No). So there is an episode where Goku reaches a certain level where he doesn’t think about his move. It just happens to him. Thus, his opponent has thrown a punch and he literally dodges it. I’ve always loved, I don’t even know what’s going on around me. So you see what you’re saying about the woman in question, you’re in such a mood that you go left, she goes left, you go right, she goes right. Thinking about it. So when you say beat, I guess I wouldn’t associate that with a song. There’s no song playing you right now. In your head, this song is going to play, and it’s the same song she’s listening to.

chuckie: obviously she likes it. I love it.

Let’s roll it, all the way up! Chuckie, Tazer, give us 3 landing spots on where our audience could or should know to land in regards to who you are, what you do, and how you’ve contributed to the culture.

chuckie: Oh, where am I? Where are we now?

Well, we’re in a studio complex, which is actually owned by someone I grew up with too, his name is Nick. Nick is also sick. This studio is a place where artists come to record podcasts and we can even do photo shoots, which I just did today! So it looks like a creative space.

Some people would probably say I’m a podcaster, but first and foremost I’m a musician. I grew up heavily around music, my dad was a DJ, so even though my life kind of pushed me to talk about music and culture and whatever else, to be a podcaster, a journalist, etc I think my DNA will always come from music. And I’m here because of the music, basically.

How I contributed to the culture, to be honest with you, I feel like I contributed to the culture in the sense of unpacking the culture to get what I’m saying. And I had open and honest conversations about the culture and being from it talking about my experiences in that area has helped a lot of people and also endeared a lot of people even started doing some of the things which I did.

Whether it’s recording a podcast or having, you know, sparking conversations or debates or whatever to get what I’m saying. And yeah, I feel like it’s weird to me because I just sat down and had conversations with my bregins and some super interesting people. And when I look back, I feel like if you’re writing a documentary, or making a movie, about a whole bunch of things that’s happened in our culture from the beginning until now, I think that we have a place there.

Tasers: Hearing Chuckie explain his made me realize mine. Mine is more, I’m a businessman first. But saying that, I have different umbrellas. So I would say I’m a podcaster and event planner. One of the main reasons I organized this event is to cause I love music. Or I love music, should I say. I don’t listen to all kinds of music. I am very attentive to the music that I like, but the music that I like, I like, as he says. And in there, I know, there are people who like the same genres as me, but it’s not the genres that are really being said, which was not really celebrated at the time. So I thought, well, let me find a space where we can listen to the music we love, and not feel like we’re being controlled. Or it must be closed.

We understand the music so we know what goes with it, so let me just find a space for people to come and have fun. But in doing that, I realized how many people I was also reaching because not everyone has a safe space where they can go and listen to the music they listen to in their car, or in homes and stuff. By doing this, I appreciate that I enjoy seeing people having a good time. And that’s the slogan: good people, good music, good lips.