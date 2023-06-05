Potential Lakers trade sends D’Angelo Russell to Wizards in savvy fashion





The Los Angeles Lakers saved the 2022-23 season when the team traded Russell Westbrook in a package that brought D’Angelo Russell back to Los Angeles. While Russell had his flaws, the Lakers were able to rejuvenate, deepen and benefit from addition by subtraction. While Russell fitted better schematically on the roster, some of his weak spots were on display during the NBA Playoffs. There’s a reason Russell bounced from team to team and Lakers fans remembered it during the playoffs. Russell is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and instead of letting him go for nothing, the Lake Show could try to pull off a sign and trade so the team can get something out of him. In this logic, this potential trade package with the Washington Wizards makes a lot of sense. The Lakers get Mount Morris Daniel Gaffford wizards get D’Angelo Russel Why this D’Angelo Russell trade makes sense for the Lakers and Wizards: For the Lakers, the whole logic behind this trade is not wanting to lose Russell without showing anything for it. Los Angeles has Bird Rights on Russell and if he directly signs elsewhere, the team loses the ability to use that “extra” cap space. However, if the Lakers are unwilling to bring him back long term, the team could pivot and strike a deal like this. In this specific case, the Lakers would have a veteran point guard in Monte Morris who can still space the floor (39.2% from three in his career) as well as a promising young big man in Daniel Gafford. LA would add two guys from the playoff rotation for the price of one, with this guy from the playoff rotation having some ugly moments in the 2023 NBA playoffs. Washington’s logic hinges on the team’s desire to fight. Most NBA fans would agree that just adding Russell isn’t enough. However, as we all know, NBA teams make sometimes questionable moves to improve their chances of fighting. This would be an example of that. If Russell signs a contract similar to Jalen Brunson’s (assume four years, $100 million) and Kristaps Porzingis takes a slight pay cut in favor of signing a long-term contract, the Wizards could bring in Russell. while retaining Kyle Kuzma in free agency. (assuming it costs $20 million or less). If Wizards were to trade for Russell, they’d be capped at the Luxury Tax, but with so many rookie contracts on the books, they could afford those “big four” and stay under the tax. So why wouldn’t the Wizards just sign Russell? Well, the team doesn’t have the cap space to outright sign Russell to the same contract if they want to keep Kuzma and Porzingis. Freeing up the $22.2 million in salary by sending Morris and Gafford back to Los Angeles is the real key here. That may not seem like such a good trade for the Lakers considering Russell is a big name and returning players aren’t. But in the end, it would be a great way to not lose the asset outright without having to make a long-term commitment to someone the team might not be a big fan of.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lakeshowlife.com/2023/06/04/lakers-trade-dangelo-russell-wizards/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos