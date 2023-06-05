Beyonc dazzles in a spectacular dress with an insanely high slit and fishnet tights for the last concert of the Renaissance

Amid her long-awaited Renaissance Tour, her first since The Formation Tour in 2016, Beyonc is killing off both her onstage looks and her post-concert outfits.

The star looked even more fabulous on the European leg of her stadium tour and was keen to show off all the glamor on her social media for her fans to enjoy.

The winner of a historic Grammy is is currently finishing his stay in London, after not one, not two, but five concerts in the English city. She’s already made spectacular appearances in Paris, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Brussels, Stockholm, and more, and is now set to give gigs in Barcelona, ​​Marseille, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Frankfurt, and beyond before moving on to the States. United leg of the tour.

WATCH: Beyonc breaks down in tears as she makes Grammys history

MORE:What is Beyonc’s net worth?

Following his last show in London, Beyonc took to her Instagram to recap her days theresharing a slew of fashion moments from her time on stage.

She first left fans in awe with a photo of herself in an incredibly stunning, form-fitting black dress with both a large keyhole neckline, but even more impressive, an incredibly high slit along her clothed legs. fishnet tights.

MORE:Beyonc’s daughter Blue Ivy awash in support after ‘brave’ appearance sees heartfelt tribute

Also sharing a close-up of her makeup and hair, her caramel-colored locks looked just as glamorous in long, voluminous curls, and her flawless-yet-natural base makeup left both her metallic pink eyeshadow and her “Renaissance” diamond. “The earrings really shine.

She also shared photos from her time on stage, both in the beautiful black dress and in a red rhinestone corset look, which coordinated perfectly with her daughter Blue Ivy’s own dazzling red jumpsuit. blue ivy, 11, joined her mother on stage for several of her recent appearances and wowed crowds with her dance moves.

MORE: Beyonce breaks silence on iconic performance with fan reaction to her daughter Blue

MORE:Beyonce’s Rarely Seen Daughter Rumi Makes A Special Appearance To Support Big Sister Blue

Although Beyonc shared the post without a caption, as she often does, that didn’t stop fans from flooding her comments section with compliments galore. “It should cost a billion to look this good,” wrote one fan alongside a heart-eyes emoji, while others added, “At this point I want the whole Renaissance wardrobe” and : “GORGEOUS”, as well as: “The perfect look.”

©Getty Blue Ivy on stage during her mother Beyonc’s world tour

The “Drunk in Love” hitmaker has wowed fans in more ways than one, beyond her latest fashion moments and gigs. She and her husband Jay Z just broke a major record with their latest home purchase, the largest in California history, for a $200 million estate in Malibu. The record was previously held by their new neighbor, the venture capitalist Marc Andreessenfrom when he bought his $177 million home in 2021.

©Instagram The star recently shared a clip from her last night out in London with her husband

The property is a 30,000 square foot architectural masterpieceand the second most expensive in the country, after a $238 million apartment in Central Park South bought by hedge fund mogul Ken Griffin in 2019.

Their sprawling new residence, located on an 8-acre bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean in the Paradise Cove area, aptly dubbed Billionaires’ Row, was initially priced at $295 million.

©Instagram Beyonce and her daughters Blue and Rumi for an Adidas campaign

Made by famous Japanese architect Tadao Ando A Pritzker Prize winner recognized for its distinctive concrete buildings, the modernist L-shaped mansion offers panoramic ocean views via its floor-to-ceiling glass panels. It was originally built and owned by famed art collector William Bell, who spent nearly 15 years building the concrete structure after buying the property for just $14.5 million in 2003, according toArchitectural summary.

Read more HELLO! American stories here. Want to keep up to date with the latest stories?Sign up for our HELLO! Bulletins today.