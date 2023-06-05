Giorgio Armanis Life in pictures • T Australia

Giorgio Armani, arguably the most recognizable name in fashion, was born in 1934 in the town of Piacenza, in northern Italy, about 60 kilometers southeast of Milan. Child, then As a teenager, he says, I was unaware of the fashion industry, simply because the Italian fashion phenomenon had not yet arrived. Instead, Armani enrolled in 1953 at the University of Milan to become a doctor. He dropped out after three years to join the army and was later hired as a window dresser in a department store. One of my first jobs in fashion worked alongside Nino Cerruti, who was a weaver who also had his own clothing line, Armani says. It was there that he learned the subtleties textile, spending time in a weaving mill to hone his craft.

Over the next few years, Armani worked for established houses such as Valentino and Zegna, founding his eponymous brand in Milan in 1975 with Sergio Galeotti, his partner in business and in life, died 10 years later. Armanis’ first garment under his new label was a deconstructed men’s jacket, which had none of the eras hard lining or superfluous padding. It was designed for me and for men like me, who no longer recognized themselves in the rigid formality of the previous generation, he says of his draped blazers and light suits. At the time, he says, silk and linen were considered feminine materials, I proved the opposite. A clean cut, elegantly crinkled The Armani suit quickly became the de facto uniform of cosmopolitan men and women of the 1980s. In 1981, it opened its first flagship store in Milan, where he still lives, followed by several others in Asia and North America; he then launched retail lines (Armani Exchange and Armani Casa), hotels (in Dubai and Milan) and more than 20 restaurants worldwide.

Now 88, Armani has become synonymous with Milanese style: understated, rarefied and meticulous. But despite the range of his empire, he insists it was never planned. I prefer to seize opportunities wherever they show up, he says. And that impulse brought me to where I am today.