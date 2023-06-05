Ipswich label ‘PN The Label’ takes part in fashion week





Sofia Matthews Ipswich-based label PN The Label walked the runway for Gold Coast Fashion Week 2023 last month, welcoming designers from across the country and beyond. According to Gold Coast Fashion Project, which hosted this year’s Gold Coast Fashion Week, the program hopes to showcase artistry, emerging individualism, elegance and diverse cultural influences. Runway 2 International Fashion Show shared local and international creatives from diverse cultures, all with incredible talent and their own distinct style, including Ipswich’s own ‘PN The Label’. Inspired by the traditional women of a Javanese village, PN The Label aims to bring traditional Indonesian designs into our Australian culture and spread positivity in the fashion industry. Launched on Indonesian Independence Day 2021, PN The Label was founded by Indonesian-born and raised Purnama and her husband Norman. Together, the power couple have amassed a fine collection of clothing ranging from daytime and resort casual wear to evening gowns and traditional wear. Joining forces to create both durable and quality clothing for the consumer, Purnama and Norman believe that fashion should innovate, lead and inspire people to explore who they are and be confident in their bodies. Prior to launching PN The Label, Purnama worked as a model for the John Robert Powers Modeling Academy in Jakarta, as well as the late Japanese designer Kansai Yamamoto who designed for David Bowie. After many years in the industry, Purnama decided to follow her passion as a creative stylist and design clothes that empower her customers and encourage body positivity. After seeing Purnama’s designs parade down the catwalk, her motto “it’s how you feel inside that matters most” is clearly reflected in her work and those who wear it. “Fashion is my passion, I want to uplift and support each other in this industry,” she said. “I am so honored to be able to participate in Gold Coast Fashion Week and promote Indonesian fashion and my heritage. “Indonesian fashion is so different and unique, so it’s great to be able to show it here in Australia. “I am proud of myself for my creation and what we have been able to achieve. Having people express how much they love and appreciate my clothes is a great feeling. Her husband, Norman, said their brand aims to show that the two cultures can be one. “We want to be a platform for Indonesian fashion to come out. Most of our collection features small Indonesian designers who don’t have a platform, so we offer that,” he said. “But more importantly, we all want to be part of the change and improve the culture of the fashion industry.” These unique pieces are all one-of-a-kind and will hold a special place in anyone’s wardrobe. For more information on the brand and to order your own piece, visit facebook.com/pnthelabel

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ipswichnewstoday.com.au/news/2023/06/05/ipswich-brand-pn-the-label-takes-on-fashion-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos