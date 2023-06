Evolution of BTS style! 10 photos to show off the fashion brilliance of K-pop stars

In a few days, ARMY will mark the 10 glorious years of South Korean boy band BTS. Before the big party, let’s take a trip down memory lane and see how their fashion sense has evolved over the years. From their biggest style statements to defining moments, these 10 images will give you insight into every era of BTS’s fashion brilliance. The School Trilogy Era This era can be subdivided into three mini-eras: school troublemakers, dark and heavy hip-hop. You’d largely see RM, Suga, J-Hope, and Jin donning oversized t-shirts, bandanas, and chunky gold chains during the early days of their fame. (Photograph: instagram ) Youth trilogy era With their Youth Trilogy era, the BTS boys have entered a whole new dimension with bright colors and youthful looks. the seven K-pop stars began experimenting with different silhouettes, patterns and fabrics. (Photograph: instagram ) The Age of Wings BTS’ dreamy and colorful wardrobe continued during the Wings era, but it leaned more towards vintage looks. They started adding Balenciaga, Gucci and Moschino to their collections and styling them in their own way. (Photograph: instagram ) do you like the era It was the time when BTS really started to gain popularity. They started embodying the boy-next-door look and kept things pretty casual yet classy. By adding their own twist to fashionable street outfits, K-pop stars have proven themselves to be a force to be reckoned with. (Photograph: instagram ) ; Soul Era Map Returning to a softer color palette and simpler designs, the BTS stars kept their fashion style pretty sweet in their Map Of Soul era. During this time, they often wore luxury brand pieces such as Chanel and Gucci with confidence. (Photograph: instagram ) be era During the Be era, the Bangtan Boys flaunted polished retro looks and several high fashion pieces fresh off the catwalk. They released their huge hits “Dynamite” and “Butter” around this time. (Photograph: instagram ) Dynamite Trilogy Era It’s fascinating to see how the members of BTS revisit their old styles with a fresh perspective. During the Dynamite Trilogy era, K-pop stars rocked both patterns and bright colors, but in a cohesive style. They have been seen wearing baggy denim pants, bucket hats and classic tees in several music videos. (Photograph: instagram ) The Age of Evidence With the release of their Proof album in 2022, the BTS boys have embarked on the Proof era in their fashion journey. They brought black and leather back to their looks and added a touch of edginess to their outfits. (Photograph: instagram ) Proof 2.0 The BTS boys wore these pastel costumes for their second Evidence conceptual shoot. With this look, they proved just how versatile their style is! (Photograph: instagram ) The hole Since BTS is on hiatus, you can check out each member’s unique fashion style through their solo projects and on social media. (Photograph: instagram )

