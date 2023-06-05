Winning the AMVCA fashion show, my greatest achievement Ayobami Oladapo





A fashion designer and creative director of Statement by Bami, Ayobami Oladapo, said that winning the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards fashion show is her biggest professional achievement so far. In an interview with Saturday rhythmshe said, I was so thrilled and I feel so blessed to have won the AMVCA runway fashion show. A lot of effort and time went into creating the outfits, and I’m glad it was worth it. Winning the runway contest is definitely my greatest achievement as a fashion designer. I believe it is the goal of every up-and-coming fashion designer to be recognized for their work on such a platform. Talking about her favorite part of being a fashion designer, Oladapo said, “My favorite part of being a fashion designer is seeing my designs come to life exactly as I imagined them, from sketches to cuts to sewing and fitting. Also, seeing people appreciate my work as much as I do is also an amazing feeling. I can never get used to it. She added that her greatest strength as a fashion designer is being able to give her clients maximum satisfaction. Defining what fashion means to her, she said: Fashion, to me, means self-expression in what you wear, down to the smallest detail. Fashion says who we are without having to speak.

