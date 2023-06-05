A new men’s clothing store opens in the Old Town





June 4 In a decade of working for the tech industry, Nadia Mousleh has traveled to cities large and small across the United States. There was a constant between them while there was always a plethora of women’s clothing boutiques, there was another untapped market. “There are never any men’s shops!” Mousleh exclaimed. Mousleh wanted to change that in Albuquerque with his new boutique, Above Snakes, at 414 Romero NW in Old Town. The shop is filled with a mix of vintage clothing and new clothing made from sustainable fabrics like cotton, linen and hemp in a range of price points. She also sells wallets and jewelry made by local artisans, as well as several small-batch wellness products. Soft fabrics in neutral colors fill the store. Mousleh has stocked the store with “slow fashion” clothing that is made to order to avoid industry waste and produced without sweatshops. Comfort, quality and durability are most important, Mousleh said. “I want people to wear the shit out of their clothes,” Mousleh said. “I don’t want it sitting in the closet. … All of these manufacturers are really known for the quality of their work and the fact that you can wear these pieces over and over and over again.” There is a seating area in the store; Mousleh said many male customers weren’t used to their partners watching them try on clothes. “I have men coming in and they’re like, ‘I’ve never been to a men’s shop, I’ve never been to a men’s shop,'” Mousleh said. “I have my little lounge area…and their partners step in on this or that. It’s really cool to have them try things out and help them try to find pieces that make them feel good.” Mousleh’s husband, Ben Bateson, models for the clothing store. Mousleh herself has always loved fashion and finding great vintage finds. “Fashion is for everyone,” Mousleh said. “I want to make it very clear that everyone deserves to feel good, and everyone deserves to wear things that make them feel good and give them confidence.” The shop is open Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

