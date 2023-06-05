The fashion industry mourns the loss of Aliya Nazir, half of Nickie Nina duo





In a tragic turn of events, the fashion industry is mourning the loss of famed designer Aliya Nazir, better known as Nickie, to famed design duo Nickie Nina. The news of Aliya’s untimely passing left the fashion world in shock and grief. Nickie Nina, consisting of Aliya Nazir and Nabila Junaid, has been an influential force in the Pakistani fashion scene. The duos’ contributions paved the way for female creators across the country, breaking stereotypes and creating lasting impact. Their fashion house has achieved international acclaim, with celebrities frequently adorning their exquisite designs. News of Aliyas’ passing was confirmed by close friend and editor Raheal Rao, who took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news. The sudden loss devastated celebrities, industry peers and fans. Prayers and condolences flooded social media platforms, with many expressing their deep sadness and support for Aliya’s grieving family. Aliya’s creative vision, talent and dedication to her craft have earned her a special place in the hearts of fashion enthusiasts. His designs featured a unique blend of traditional and contemporary aesthetics, captivating audiences on many catwalks. The impact of Nickie Ninas’ work, led by Aliya’s artistic genius, will be felt for years to come. Her contributions to the fashion industry have opened doors for aspiring designers, especially women, inspiring them to pursue their dreams. Aliya’s absence will undoubtedly leave a void in the fashion community. Her artistic prowess and pioneering spirit will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of working with her or being touched by her creations. As the fashion industry comes to terms with this tragic loss, it is a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the lasting impact talented individuals like Aliya can leave behind. May his soul rest in eternal peace and his loved ones find comfort and strength during this difficult time.

