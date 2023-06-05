CARLY J. CREW MADRAS DRESS

It’s the perfect summer party dress! I chose it for a sponsored post I was doing with J. Crew on Instagram, and of course I love it so much I had to share it here. (And make one of the photos my new profile picture.) I think I’ve explained this before, often when I’m doing a campaign with a brand, I’m selecting the assets from some sort of PDF. It’s a bit risky because the photos are smaller, you can’t see it on a model, and you have to hope that everything a) fits and b) goes together when it shows! I usually end up playing it safe and choosing things that I’m sure will work… this dress was an exception.
It looked beautiful on the PDF and it’s even better in person. It’s taffeta, which gives it that lovely full skirt. It sinks while still having plenty of body. The back laces up and there is an elastic at the waist, which really gives you that custom fit. (I went with the larger of the two sizes I normally wear at J.Crew for my chest…if you have a smaller chest I think you can run your normal size and if you have a larger chest or a wider coast, I’d go up if you’re in between.)
The print is absolutely stunning too. Bright and fun!
That back detail!!!!
I had to take a picture to show you how this skirt moves. This dress wasdospinning around a dance floor.
