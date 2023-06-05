Mayyur Girotra kicks off Pride month with a fashion show – WWD





Indian fashion designer Mayyur Girotra kicked off Pride Month in New York on Friday with a runway show at SoHo’s Ave India Design Collective to launch his first ready-to-wear capsule, “Aikya.” Sanskrit for Unity, “Aikya reflects my belief that fashion can be a unifying force that brings people together,” Girotra said. Paying homage to the pride flag and color symbolism inherent in Indian fashion, the collection embraced the full spectrum with animal motifs and Kutch-style embroidery adding a South Asian touch to sweatpants, puffer jackets and cropped shirts, while traditional sadri-like vests and mirror-detailed lehenga skirts were designed to reveal a lot of skin, giving them a more youthful edge. The cast for the show included models of different body sizes, gender identities and sexual orientations – a reflection of Girotra’s overall mission to celebrate “the beauty of diversity”. The Aikya capsule collection. The “Aikya” collection was sponsored by Google affiliates Pride at Google and Indus Google Network, who the designer said “were extremely kind and helpful in carrying out the whole process,” adding that he feels lucky to have the opportunity to showcase his designs in support of India’s LGBTQ community. The event took place as India awaits a ruling from its Supreme Court on the legalization of same-sex marriage. “The ability to marry the person we love, regardless of gender, is a fundamental human right that should be granted to all individuals,” Girotra said. “Regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision, the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights [in India] continue to. We must not forget that legal recognition is only one side of the battle. True acceptance and equality comes from changing hearts and minds, challenging prejudices and fostering a society that embraces diversity in all its forms. Girotra is a favorite of the Bollywood ensemble, worn by Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Shilpa Shetty. It retails at three US locations in New York, New Jersey and San Francisco and plans to expand its rtw as it seeks to increase the accessibility of its brand. The “Aikya” pride capsule is available in-store and online with prices ranging from $250 to $2,500. The Aikya capsule collection. The Aikya capsule collection. The Aikya capsule collection.

