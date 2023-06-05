Jake Gyllenhaal stars in Prada Linea Rossa spring 2023 campaign – WWD

Prada continues its relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal for its spring campaign.

The Italian design house tapped the Oscar-nominated actor to be the face of its Spring 2023 Prada Linea Rossa eyewear campaign. The campaign was photographed by Norbert Schoerner.

Gyllenhaal appears in the campaign modeling styles for Prada’s Impavid eyewear collection, which is inspired by high-performance sports designs. One style is designed with innovative lenses said to improve color contrast in a sports environment.

The actor is seen in the campaign images set against a cityscape and natural landscape to show off the eyewear collection’s range.

“I am honored to be part of the Prada family once again, collaborating with the incredible Norbert Schoerner on the Prada Linea Rossa 2023 eyewear campaign,” Gyllenhaal said in a statement. “I love the Prada team. They are wonderful artists and collaborators, we had a great time working together on this campaign. Always true to the beauty of the brand, the new Prada Linea Rossa eyewear is amazingly designed and crafted expertly.

Jake Gyllenhaal for Prada Eyewear. Courtesy of Prada/Norbert Schoerner

Gyllenhaal has worked with Prada since 2021, signing for the first time to be the face of its new men’s fragrance, Prada Luna Rossa Ocean.

“They’re sophisticated but also edgy,” Gyllenhaal told WWD in 2021 of Prada. “They push the boundaries, not only in style and fashion, but also in technology. They are always cutting edge, fusing both art and science, which to me is the pinnacle at which wonderful things are created. Bringing fashion and technology together creates new ideas, new possibilities and progress.

This year, Gyllenhaal also lent his star power to Ginori 1735, appearing in an advertising campaign for the famous porcelain brand. The images marked the first time the brand turned to Hollywood for an advertising campaign.