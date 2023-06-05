Shein attempts to thread an American-Chinese needle

HONG KONG, June 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) – Shein is threading the world’s trickiest geopolitical needle. The fast fashion phenom, now worth $66 billion, is a formidable rival to Zara and H&M (HMb.ST) to Inditex (ITX.MC) thanks to its marketing prowess and efficient Chinese supply chains and despite the US-China trade war. But growing American pressure is forcing him to change his business model as he tries to fit in.

Shein, pronounced “shee-in”, leapt to success by peddling $5 crop tops and $15 bikinis on her app — so affordable some less eco-conscious customers claimed to wear them once and to throw them. On average, the company offers more than 6,000 new models to keep young buyers hooked. This speed entails certain legal costs; he has been frequently sued by clothing manufacturers who allege the company steals their styles, logos and images. Shein denies doing it deliberately.

Shein can afford lawyers, however. Rivals are struggling to defend themselves against its brutal combination of cheap prices and lightning-fast product development. Last year, its revenue jumped 46% to $23 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal, topping $22 billion at H&M and outpacing 18% growth at Inditex. It is now targeting $59 billion in sales by 2025 as it prepares for an IPO this year, according to the Financial Times.

As with contract electronics maker Foxconn, Shein has been accused of unsafe working conditions, low wages, excessive overtime and the use of forced labor as he seeks efficiencies. of its supply chains. He denies any wrongdoing and claims his secret sauce is technology and data; it harnesses viral fashion trends and styles online and relays ideas in real time to its network of manufacturers, most of which are located in the southern province of Guangdong. These factories are integrated on a single platform that shares data on sales, capacity, fabric sourcing and more.

The strategy is to release small batches of 100-200 units of a given style and then quickly scale up production if they sell well. A Boston Consulting Group report notes that this model allows Shein to keep inventory turns to just 40 days. That’s well below Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailings (9983.T) on 147 days, according to Morningstar analyst estimates. It also has a slick social media strategy that engages TikTok and Instagram influencers.

Another not-so-secret ingredient for success is an escape from the trade war. Overseas packages shipped directly to US customers are exempt from the standard 16.5% import duty and 7.5% tariff on Chinese goods provided they are worth less than $800. Bernstein estimates that the average order on Shein is worth around $80. Additionally, most of these packages are not subject to the usual customs inspections that check for intellectual property violations or banned cotton from Xinjiang.

DARK ORIGINS

Shein kept a low profile. Not much is known about its founder and CEO, Chris Xu. He is portrayed as born and educated in the United States in some media, but as Chinese in others; references to the company’s roots in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing have been removed from its online company history. The company sources its supplies from China, but only sells to overseas markets, and its structure is shrouded in mystery. Reuters reported last year that the group’s de facto holding company is based in Singapore, where Xu has become a permanent resident.

But American politicians regard Shein as a Chinese. The fad might not pose the same security risks to user data as TikToks’ short-form video apps, but U.S. officials want to close the trade loophole, and two dozen lawmakers have called on the Securities and Exchange Commission to suspend the mode. Sheins IPO until she verifies that is not the case. resort to forced Uyghur labour.

In response, Shein is setting up manufacturing centers in Mexico, Brazil and potentially India. It will be expensive; According to the Wall Street Journal, the company’s net profit margin was a very slim 3.5% last year, well below rival Inditex’s 13%.

Distancing oneself from one’s Chinese roots will not be enough. Questions of who controls the company and the depth of its ties to China will continue to arise ahead of its highly anticipated market debut. Last month, the company raised $2 billion at a valuation a third lower than the $100 billion price it secured a year earlier, but it still remains among the world’s most valuable unicorns.

Nor will geographic diversification of supply chains necessarily appease activist environmental and social investors who demand and obtain more visibility on operations. Shein’s latest ESG report falls short of its rivals. H&M, for example, now fully discloses the names and addresses of almost all of its suppliers and appears to be on track to meet its goal of having 100% recycled or sustainably sourced materials by 2030. Regardless of nationality , sustainability and transparency would do Shein well.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The views expressed are her own.)

BACKGROUND NEWS

Singapore-headquartered Shein raised $2 billion in its latest fundraising round at a valuation of $66 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported on May 18, citing people familiar with the matter. Existing investors Sequoia Capital, General Atlantic and Mubadala led the round.

The Chinese-founded online fashion company generated $800 million in net profit on $23 billion in revenue in 2022, the report adds, and expects to increase sales by 40% this year.

Separately, Shein plans to build a factory in Mexico as one of its manufacturing hubs outside of China, Reuters reported May 23, citing sources. The company also announced in April that it would invest 750 million reais ($149.90 million) in Brazil to establish a network of textile manufacturers.

