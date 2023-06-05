Jonathan Simkhai launches a men’s collection – WWD

Jonathan Simkhai has shown great patience and perseverance since launching his luxury women’s ready-to-wear brand 13 years ago.

The now bicoastal designer began learning the ropes of the fashion industry at the age of 11 when he worked in a sweater shop. At 14, he became an assistant buyer in a local store in his native New York.

After high school he attended both Parsons and the Fashion Institute of Technology – although he admits he failed Parsons and never completed his studies at FIT – and relied heavily on his experience in retail and in his family’s clothing manufacturing business to develop the tools he needed to one day create his own collection.

“Everything I had to do, I tried to do,” he said. This included being part of the CFDA Fashion Incubator program, which supports the next generation of fashion designers in New York – “I’m very proud to be a New York designer,” he said – and following the advice he received for the letter.

This earned him a nomination for the International Woolmark Prize in 2014 and his first runway show in fall 2015, the same year he won the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund award.

This acceptance also manifested itself in the end. In 2022, the company achieved a turnover of 55 million dollars.

The success of his women’s collection, which features sophisticated, textured versions of classic silhouettes, led him to branch out into menswear.

“I’ve been making womenswear for 13 years, but I design for other people,” he said during an exclusive preview of the men’s collection at his SoHo store. “Now I’m finally doing something for myself, my brothers and my dad.”

An overview of Jonathan Simkhai’s men’s collection. Lexie Moreland/WWD

He believes his menswear will fill a void in the market for fashionable pieces that will stand the test of time. “My women’s clothes are subtly sexy, and with my men, I also wanted a bit of sexiness. Most of it is classic or urban, but it’s sophisticated and sexy in a modern way.

He said his women’s line was intentionally large so it could appeal to as many people as possible, but his first men’s collection was smaller.

“I wanted to start with what I would wear. It’s my perfect wardrobe. My women’s clothes are a lot bigger but the men’s are big enough that if a guy walks in he can buy an entire wardrobe. So if you want to be like me, you’re ready,” he said with a laugh.

Altogether, the line is “inspired by geometry and architectural forms,” he said, adding, “Menswear is about details, fit and fabric.”

Among the highlights of the launch collection is a double-breasted suit in technical wool-blend twill with modern, sculpted proportions that features the brand’s new signature ‘S’ monogram on the lining. “With men, there’s a more intimate connection to the inside of their clothes,” he said. This monogram is part of a rebranding of the simply “Simkhai” collection that was unveiled as part of the designer’s fall runway show in New York in February. The launch of the men’s collection marks an extension of this rebranding strategy.

Other woven pieces include a jacquard denim camp shirt with a version of the new logo as the pattern; an updated trench coat with hook and bar closures in the wool blend; a hybrid jacket and track pants in a polyester twill blend with subtle articulation in the knit sleeves and pants and hidden sports-inspired trim; a poly satin honeycomb quilted bomber jacket with cable knit sleeves; a rayon-blend satin kimono in a relaxed silhouette and classic cotton shirts in solid stripes and yarn-dyed.

An overview of Jonathan Simkhai’s men’s collection. Lexie Moreland/WWD

The knit includes wool-cashmere sweaters in cable, patchwork or block knits with contrast piping, and other fine knits with stitch details as well as a “spacedye” piece that mixes four striped and marl yarns in a half milano stitch designed to create texture and enhance color.

There are two shirts that feature a print by visual artist George Harvey, who he had worked with for his women’s collection: a digitized palm tree print that depicts Simkhai’s move from New York to Los Angeles, as well as a more abstract. “I worked with him for the women’s spring collection and the pieces sold out within two weeks,” he said. “So we did the print in a different colourway for the men.” He also created a pair of men’s shoes for the launch.

The men’s collection, which will cost $300 to $1,200, is called pre-spring and will ship in October, but is considered a “transitional wardrobe” or “see now, buy now,” it said. -he declares.

He is already thinking about his next collection, which will be for spring and will include swimwear.

The men’s line will be sold at the company’s retail stores in SoHo and Southampton, New York and Los Angeles, as well as in Dallas, which opens later this month in Highland Village. It will also be sold online and he will consider selling it wholesale on a limited basis. “We want to build an audience and not put the cart before the horse.”

Beyond the men’s launch, Simkhai said his goal is to continue to grow his brand and he hopes to have 10 stores open by the end of the year.

The company is entirely self-funded, boasts a strong online presence as well as a wholesale business in the United States and overseas with retailers such as Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Selfridges, Harrods and Net-a-porter.

“My growth has been very organic,” he said. “I spent the whole Memorial Day weekend working at the Southampton store. It’s important to me to make personal connections. But when you love what you do, it doesn’t feel like to work.