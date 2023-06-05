World Environment Day: How to make sustainable fashion choices







Evaluate your current wardrobe: Start by evaluating your existing clothes and accessories. Take inventory of what you have, identify items you no longer wear or need, and consider donating, selling or trading them.

Buy less, choose well: instead of falling into the trap of fast fashion and the constant hunt for trends, favor quality over quantity. Invest in timeless, versatile pieces that will last longer and can be mixed and matched. Choose durable materials and well-made clothes.

Embrace second-hand and vintage: Explore thrift stores, consignment stores and online second-hand clothing platforms. Buying second-hand not only extends the life of clothes, but also reduces the demand for new production. Vintage and retro clothing can also add a unique style to your wardrobe.

Go for sustainable materials: Look for clothes made from sustainable fabrics such as organic cotton, hemp, linen, recycled polyester, Tencel or bamboo. These materials are generally produced with less environmental impact compared to conventional fabrics.

Support ethical and transparent brands: Research and support brands that prioritize sustainability, fair labor practices and transparency. Look for certifications such as Fair Trade, GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) or other recognized sustainability standards.

Take care of your clothes: Proper care can dramatically extend the life of your clothes. Follow care instructions on clothing labels, mend or repair items as needed, and choose environmentally friendly laundry practices such as washing in cold water and air drying.

Borrow or rent for special occasions: Instead of buying new outfits for one-time events, consider borrowing from friends or family or renting clothes from specialized rental platforms. This reduces the environmental impact of occasional wear.

Avoid impulse buying: Before buying something new, take the time to determine if you really need it and how often you will wear it. This can help avoid impulse purchases that contribute to wardrobe clutter.

Recycle and upcycle: If you have worn or damaged clothes that can’t be repaired, explore recycling options. Many communities have textile recycling programs. Plus, you can get creative and turn old clothes into new items or reuse them as cleaning rags or fabric scraps.

Spread the word: share your knowledge and passion for sustainable fashion with others. Encourage your friends and family to join you in making more conscious choices and creating sustainable wardrobes.

