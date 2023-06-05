What happens to office dress codes?

From Crocs to Cost of Living, a survey* that polled over 1,000 UK office workers to dig deeper into their dress code policies, opinions and how much they spend on their work wardrobe each year.

As the UK heats up and the workplace heats up, kick off the big debate on when it’s okay to wear shorts, whether strappy tops and sandals are business-like or whether a tie should be worn or not.

Dress codes are put in place to help teams support the image companies want to convey, but how far do employees think employers are allowed to take their dress code? UK office workers reveal their opinions in the latest research from instantprint.

Are dress codes still enforced in the UK?

Survey respondents shared whether their employer has a dress code. Unsurprisingly, 74% said yes, their employer has a dress code, 21% said no, and only 5% wear a uniform. But this does not mean that our respondents accept or follow the stated rules.

A whopping 80% think employers should be allowed to establish and enforce a dress code in the workplace and only 18% think the opposite.

Further research found that 60% of those who said no were under 35, compared to just 10% of those aged 45 and over and only 5% of those aged 18-24 who said yes.

It seems that the older generation prefers dress codes to stay as they are, while Millennials and Gen Xers are looking for a more relaxed environment. Maybe because they’ve spent much of their career working from home with a smart shirt in front of the camera and pajama bottoms out of sight.

Dress for the job you have

Digging deeper into respondents’ answers, the survey showed which industries do and do not have dress codes and which require a uniform.

As a prominent public figure who wants to showcase their business and/or responsibility, the people most likely to have a dress code were:

Real Estate and Housing 100%

Non-profit and charitable 89%

Business and Information 83%

Finance and Insurance 75%

Education 71%

Working from home or working in a hands-on industry shows that dress codes simply don’t apply, the people most likely not to have a dress code were:

Agriculture 63%

Creation, Arts & Design 29%

Natural Resources/Environment 19%

Marketing, advertising and public relations 12%

Construction, utilities and contracting -11%

Unsurprisingly, industries known to interact with the general public seemed to take the top spot when it came to uniforms. The industries that received the most votes for uniforms are:

Sales 25%

Leisure 9%

Motor vehicle 8%

Manufacturing 5%

Health services 3%

Dress to impress

The survey also asked respondents to share how they would describe their current dress code.

Casual I can wear what I like, but nothing inappropriate 32%

Chic-casual There is a dress code with certain restrictions 20%

I have to wear smart suits, blazers, blouses and shirts and office clothes 16%

Completely relaxed, I can wear what I like without any involvement 12%

I’m not allowed to wear jeans, t-shirts, etc. 12%

I wear a uniform 8%

Casual appears to be number one, followed closely by smart casual. It seems the common workplace is leaning more on the relaxed side these days, perhaps influenced by those working from home and the warm weather making its way to the UK.

For those who responded completely relaxed, I can wear what I like without involvement, 69% were under the age of 35. For those who chose smart, I’m not allowed to wear jeans, t-shirts, etc. more than 41% of these respondents were aged 35 and over.

Unsurprisingly, completely relaxed and intelligent occupy a common place at the bottom of the list. It seems like employers won’t agree to wear whatever you want, but they understand that smart attire might not be necessary every day, especially for those who don’t come into contact with customers.

The smart enterprise takes third place with many industries, from finance to education, requiring employees to dress appropriately for their jobs. Although times have changed, it seems some industries need to stay smart in their attire.

Top 10 dress choices you’re likely to have a dress code for

Short skirts, dresses, jumpsuits and/or shorts 30%

Vests and/or Crop Tops 29%

Revealing, transparent and/or low-cut tops 29%

Ripped jeans 27%

Group T-shirts and or large graphics 24%

Leggings 23%

Joggers 23%

Shorts 23%

Open-toed shoes, sandals and flip flops 22%

Caps and or Hats 19%

The results show that modesty is the biggest contender for employers. With short skirts, dresses, playsuits, shorts, vests, crop tops and revealing, sheer and/or low cut tops, the top 3. Casual items come next with ripped jeans, graphic tees , with leggings and joggers also being popular in our respondents’ dress code policy.

How much do employees spend?

Amid the cost of living and with many of us still working from home, the survey asked respondents to share how much they spend on work clothes each year. Coming in with just 7% of the vote was 100,150. Has the cost of living forced us to tighten our belts when it comes to spending on work clothes?

How much do you spend per year?

I spend nothing -9%

I get my work clothes for free -19%

0 20 -12%

20 50 -27%

50 100 26%

100 150 7%

Regarding age, 22% of 45-55 year olds only spend 0-20 per year, compared to 41% of 18-24 year olds and 27% of 25-34 year olds who are more likely to spend between 50 and 100 It seems the older you get, the more likely you are to spend less on what you wear to work. Perhaps because the disposable income must be spent elsewhere, such as for childcare or other family needs.

50% of respondents also indicated that their employer offered uniform optional/an option to buy branded work clothes.

30% said they charge a fee for their work clothes.

22% get their uniform for free and 19% take advantage of dress or dress down Fridays.

I’m sorry, but you can’t wear this

The survey also asked respondents if they had ever had a choice of clothing questioned in accordance with a dress code policy.

30% of respondents said they had a dress code and therefore never wore that item of clothing again.

Looking more closely at the role of gender in dress codes, the survey found that nearly one in five men answered no when asked if they had ever had a dress code, while more than 2 out of 5 women answered yes. These women also shared that they had been asked to change and/or cover up by their employer.

For men who were given a dress code, 12% said they continued to wear the garment because they disagreed.

Vicki Russell, Head of Team Experience at instantprint, commented on the findings: Dress codes are a great way for employers to ensure their team looks smart and represents the company in the best way. We set clear expectations and guidelines for our team that always allow them to showcase their tastes and personality in a professional manner.

