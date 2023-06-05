Top 5 Most Expensive Shark Tank India Season 2 Deals





Shark Tank India is expected to air its Season 3 soon which promises to be bigger and better than Season 2 where a total of over Rs 80 crore was invested by the judges. Season 2 featured Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, and Amit Jain as the Sharks and ran for 50 episodes. Emcure Pharma’s Namita Thapar emerged as the shark that invested the most money at Rs 19.04 crore, followed by Boat founder Aman Gupta at Rs 17.84 crore. Peyush Bansal of Lenskart invested Rs 16.16 crore, Anupam Mittal invested Rs 9.77 crore, Sugar Cosmetics co-founder Vineeta Singh Rs 9.69 crore and Amit Jain of CarDekho Rs 8.66 crore. Here are the 5 costliest investments made by Sharks based on the companies’ valuation at the final deal: #1 Internship – Vernacular OTT platform

Ask: Rs 3 crore for 1% equity

Deal: Rs 1.5 crore at 0.6% equity, Rs 1.5 crore at 12% debt

Estimated at Rs 250 crore

Sharks that have invested: Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal #2 Neomotion – Motorized Wheelchair

Ask: Rs 1 crore for 1%

Deal: Rs 1 crore for 1%*

Estimated at Rs 100 crore

Investor: Peyush Bansal #3 Snitch – Men’s Fashion

Ask: Rs 1.5 crore for 0.5%

Deal: Rs 1.5 crore for 1.5%

Assessment: 100,000,000 rupees

All-shark deal #4 Medulance – Ambulance Services

Ask: Rs 2 crore for 1%

Deal: Rs 2 crore for 2%

Assessment: 100,000,000 rupees

Investors: Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal #5 Zoff – Spice brand

Ask: Rs 1 crore for 0.5%

Deal: Rs 1 crore for 1.25%

Assessment: Rs 80 million

Investor: Peyush Bansal Applications to land a pitching spot in Shark Tank India Season 3 opened on June 3. Find out how to apply here.

