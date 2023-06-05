A woman in her 50s said she was “too old to dress like a teenager”. She responds by appropriating his style.

Fashion
Lonni Pike, who is a social media influencer, responded wearing a stunning outfit and told her followers to ignore those comments.
When someone told social media influencer Lonni Pike how to dress, she didn’t have it. Pike, who blogs “Gray Hair And Tattoos,” is over 50 and lives in style. The woman, as her blog suggests, has gorgeous gray hair and is covered in tattoos. Pike loves life over 50 and has his own style. One look at any of her social media platforms and you know she’s impossible to frame or categorize. Pike runs a TikTok account where she dresses in cool outfits and has over 564,000 followers on the platform. Someone made a rude comment on one of her videos, telling her you’re too old to dress like a teenager. Pike responded in the only way she could, taking ownership of the comment. She released an entire video about “dressing like a teenager”. She was wearing cute little jeans and a T-shirt tucked in with a Dr. Martens.
Pike added that she was never bothered by such comments, but she knew that such comments often made people speak up and she hoped this video would help everyone to be who they are and to be themselves. dress as they wish. Pike’s confidence is contagious and inspiring, to say the least. Pike’s first tattoo came at a crucial time in his life. She was 30 and in a bad marriage. “We were apart for a while. I had barbed wire around my ankle because I felt trapped and helpless. It was the start of my journey to let the real me out and be who I wanted to be.
She is also a source of inspiration for those who imagine an older life without pleasure. Her happiness and contagious energy come from her ability to express herself. I would like to show people that you can be yourself without being afraid of what other people might think. The freedom to let the inner self out for the world to see, Pike said, reported VivaFifty. Pike is big on acceptance and never judges anyone for their lifestyle. I don’t give anyone the right to respond negatively to me in any area of my life. My life is my universe and criticism is not allowed, she told Viva Fifty. So go ahead and own your style.
I love it. I’m almost 50 and I’ve never stopped “dressing like a teenager”. I know what I like and unless someone pays me to dress differently for, say, a job, I’ll wear whatever I want until I die. pic.twitter.com/a9A3cXjuVZ
Elin Winkler #BLM #MaskUp (@doronjosama) January 4, 2021
